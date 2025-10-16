Energy News Beat

JF
6h

Keep up the good work Stu - this is something people need to know. Including our politicians/ And back to my transmission stance on the new 765 kV - it will not make us more secure! We need to secure what we have and that is not happening. Batteries are building faster than I can bat an eye and most will have Chinese military software and/or hardware! Telsa cannot build enough to save us!

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
4h

Thank you for your ongoing reporting regarding this issue, Stu. The security of the U.S. electric power grid should be a bipartisan issue. Sadly, this does not seem to be the case.

One of the root causes of this problem is the over-reliance on so-called guest workers via H-1b Visas and the OPT extension to the F-1 Visa. I raised these issues in my August 5, 1999 testimony critical of employer abuse of the H-1b Visa in the U.S. House of Representatives. “H-1B TEMPORARY PROFESSIONAL WORKER VISA PROGRAM AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY WORKFORCE ISSUES” commdocs.house.gov/comm… Communist China is the number 2 nation of origin of H-1b Visa beneficiaries.

The U.S. should not be employing foreign-origin workers in positions involving our critical infrastructure. Those positions include telecommunications and energy firms. Firms in both fields employ many work visa beneficiaries as a short-term cost-cutting strategy.

