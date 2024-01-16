Chicago-area Tesla charging stations lined with dead cars in freezing cold: ‘A bunch of dead robots out here’
CHICAGO AND MUCH OF THE MIDWEST WERE PLUNGED INTO A DEEP FREEZE
Desperate Tesla owners in and around Chicago were seen trying to charge their vehicles with no luck amid frigid temperatures that have gripped the Midwest.
Charging stations have essentially turned into car graveyards in recent days as temperatures have dropped to the negative double digits, Fox Chicago reported.
“Nothing. No juice. Still on zero percent,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.