HOUSTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Chevron (CVX.N) agreed to buy U.S. rival Hess (HES.N) for $53 billion in stock in a deal that reflects top U.S. energy companies drive for oil and gas assets in a world seeking lower-risk future fossil supplies and higher shareholder returns.

The proposed deal amps up competition between Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil and gas pro…