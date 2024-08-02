Chevron Taking Its Headquarters To Texas
U.S. oil and gas giant Chevron announced Friday it will relocate its corporate headquarters from its long-time location in San Ramon, hashtag#California to Houston, hashtag#Texas in the coming months.
In a release, the company said chairman and CEO Mike Wirth and vice-chairman Mark Nelson will relocate to hashtag#Houston by the end of this year, with rem…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.