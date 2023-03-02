CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has closed on the transaction to purchase bp’s 50% interest in the bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio, effective today. Cenovus already owned 50% of the facility, and now owns 100% and assumes operatorship. Total consideration for the sale is approximately US$370…