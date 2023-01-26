Celebrities call on UK banks to stop financing new oil, gas and coalfields
STEPHEN FRY, EMMA THOMPSON AND MARK RYLANCE ADD THEIR VOICES TO RICHARD CURTIS’S MAKE MY MONEY MATTER CAMPAIGN
Famous names including Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson and Mark Rylance have joined activists and businesses in calling on the UK’s big five banks to stop financing new oil, gas and coal expansion.
Make My Money Matter, a campaign set up by Richard Curtis, the screenwriter, director and Comic Relief co-founder, has written to the chief executives of HSBC, Bar…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.