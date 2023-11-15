Cedar LNG pens deal with SHI and Black & Veatch to secure shipyard capacity
Canada’s Pembina Pipeline and the Haisla Nation have signed a heads of agreement with US-based engineer Black & Veatch and South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy to secure access to shipyard capacity for their Cedar floating LNG export project.
According to a statement by Cedar LNG, the deal provides the JV, on an exclusive basis with SHI and Black & Vea…
