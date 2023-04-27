Cargo ship strikes turbine at Orsted’s Gode Wind 1 offshore wind farm, suffers massive damage
A cargo ship arrived in Emden, Germany with a massive hole in its hull after reportedly striking a wind farm.
According to the German water police, the damaged vessel arrived from Szczecin, Poland to Emden on April 25, 2023. The Antigua-flagged vessel was loaded with 1,500 tons of grain destined for Antwerp.
The vessel in question has been identified as t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.