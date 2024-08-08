Canadian tariffs on Chinese EVs should look like the United States’, not Europe’s: Heather Exner-Pirot for Inside Policy
China is now, beyond a doubt, engaged in dumping and subsidizing a range of clean technologies to manipulate global markets. The remaining question is: How should Canada respond?
The Finance Minister’s consultations on China’s unfair trade practices in electric vehicles is welcome, if belated. Canada should closely follow the United States’ lead on this …
