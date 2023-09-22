Canada’s Mega Pipeline Promises to Redraw Global Oil Flows
Canada, home to the world’s third-largest crude deposits, is poised to reshuffle global oil flows next year.
The nearly completed expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline promises to vault Canada into a new role in global markets by transporting an additional 600,000 barrels a day — on par with the daily output of Azerbaijan — from the country’s vast oil…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.