California’s Energy Hypocrisy: How Policies Are Hurting the State

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stuart Turley, Mike Umbro, and Ronald Stein discuss the energy crisis in California, highlighting the state's over-reliance on foreign oil and its impact on national security. They explore the challenges of refining capacity, the state's environmental policies, and the need for a shift from stringent regulations to practical solutions like expanding domestic oil production. The conversation underscores the importance of securing permits for critical energy infrastructure, with a call for action to address California's looming energy shortages and their consequences for the U.S. economy.

Thank you Ronald and Mike for stopping by the podcast, and I loved our conversation! Stu

"I don't need hugs, I need drilling permits" - Mike Umbro - I loved this quote.

"California is now a national security risk." Ronald Stein - This is a serious problem for the Trump administration, as Gavin Newsom seems bent on destroying California's energy and finances.

Ronald Stein on America Outloud News: https://www.americaoutloud.news/author/ronald-stein-p-e/

Ronald Stein on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ronaldstein/

Mike Umbro on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikeumbro/

Please check out Mike Umbro on X Here. https://x.com/MikeUmbro

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:51 - California's Energy Crisis

03:22 - California’s Oil Import Challenges

04:47 - California’s Regulatory Challenges

05:21 - California’s Energy Security Risk

07:15 - The Future of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in California

09:07 - The Hydrogen and Natural Gas Solution

11:00 - Potential Solutions for California’s Energy Issues

12:35 - The Importance of Permits

13:05 - California’s Dependency on Foreign Oil

14:16 - The Dark Fleet and Environmental Concerns

15:01 - Unethical Practices in the Green Movement

17:16 - Working with the Next Generation

19:45 - California's Energy Future and Policy Change

22:20 - Returning to California’s Energy Independence

25:01 - Offshore Drilling and Environmental Risks

29:58 - The Impacts of California's Energy Policies on National Elections

32:07 - Final Thoughts

Stuart Turley [00:00:07] Hello everybody, welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Podcast, my name is Stu Turley, President and CEO of the Sandstone Group. Today is an absolutely... Epic podcast that you will want to sit back, get a cup of coffee and just sit there and go, now why can't I be like my two guests here? I've got Mike Umbro. Mike Umbreau is one of the most cool cat Californians I know personally. He is out there and he is ready to just lay out what his opinion is because he's not only an oil and gas man, he is actually an environmentalist. Thank you for stopping by the podcast.

Mike Umbro [00:00:43] Yes, sir. That's right, Stu. I appreciate that introduction. Thank you.

Stuart Turley [00:00:46] All right. And then we have the Ronald Stein. I mean, not just an imitator of Ronald Stein, this is the Ronald Stine. He is an author, a book, he's a friend of the podcast, and he is here to talk about an article that he and Mike wrote. Welcome. How are you today, They're fantastic, ready to talk about it. Uh, you know, I'm going to just share a little inside baseball before we got started, I started calling governor knew some, some names and Mike was extremely quiet and he was like, are we going to really say that today we've got some big things I want to hear about your article, what your joint articles about. And the hypocrisy of governor Newsom destroying the entire California government is absolutely despicable. And Ronald Stein, you have done a great job in alerting our listeners to the hypocrisy, governor Newsome, and making California a security risk for the United States. This is huge.

Ronald Stein [00:01:51] Big time, big time. Yeah, in California, as you know, they've got a passion to transition away from fossil fuels, but they don't understand there's a supply-demand equation. And what California has done to transition a way from fossil fuel is they only focus on the supply side, the oil production, the refining. They've done nothing about the demand. We keep increasing the airports, adding more hospitals, etc, etc. And Newsom doesn't recognize humanity is not addicted to fossil fuels. They're addicted to the products from fossil fuels, and wind turbines can make nothing. They make electricity. That's all. Solar panel. Wind turbines and solar panels cannot make EV vehicles. The EV vehicle is 100% made from oil, all the thousands of parts. And that's the main difference. It's a supply-demand thing and they have only focused on the supply and the article talks about on the side, someone in the waiting is China. They have eight new refineries opening up in the next few years. In the long term, they got 80 planned, and they're going to be providing the products back to California. Now, the problem with California is we're an island. We're an energy island. We're separated from the rest of the country by the Sierra Mountains. There's no pipelines over the mountains. So all the fracking that was going on in the Midwest, we had zero access to that. You're going to get that oil to California is through the Panama Canal. It was actually cheaper to bring it in from foreign countries. And so Jones Act kicks in. Yeah. So like I said, we're an energy island.

Mike Umbro [00:03:23] Well, yeah, that and the fact that you've got to have the right product. I think that's often overlooked if you're not in the industry. Refineries in California are built to take and refine California heavy crude. So if you are not getting California heavy crude, you're getting heavy crude from somewhere else.

Stuart Turley [00:03:40] Iran, Iraq, Venezuela, and then the China drilling out of Mike. You brought this up on the podcast before 75% of the oil that comes out of Ecuador and the rainforest is from China companies and that goes straight to California. What a mess.

Mike Umbro [00:04:02] Absolutely. Yeah. Well, and I think what Ronald's talking about, what he's done consistently over his reporting on this issue is just present the facts and the data. And that's what we're all about. And we do that through nonprofit efforts at Californians for Energy and Science, but also just teaming up together on an article to say, look, Ronald and I, when we had breakfast last year or before, just talking about his work in the refinery space and having a company that is servicing refineries and. It's 10% of the country's refining capacity. So back to, you know, President Trump and his agenda, it needs to be fixed. The solution is not shutting down 10% of the United States refining. That's not the answer.

Stuart Turley [00:04:47] Hey, this energy security point and Ronald, you hit it out of the park because the California did not get cleaned up from the homeless people until president Z showed up. And I guarantee you president Z and Gavin Newsom struck a deal in the back saying, Hey, I'll screw up our economy so bad, we'll buy all of our gasoline and diesel from you. I'm not kidding! It would not surprise me if that conversation happened, what a couple years ago when it happened. Would not surprise a bit. What a traitor!

Ronald Stein [00:05:21] The funny thing is, California has a special blend of California-grade gasoline, but if we wind up getting our gasoline from China, I'm not sure they're going to be motivated to process a special blending just for California. Well, it depends on how much we give back to them in a great way.

Stuart Turley [00:05:38] Or graph.

Mike Umbro [00:05:39] Well, I think I think also giving the benefit of the doubt. I mean, let's so right now we know there's a refining crisis. I don't think we should beat up on Newsom, the person. But I think he's he's a believer, a firm believer in climate change. So understanding that's where he's coming from. The solution in in the way California and the California Air Resources Board has presented it to the people is clean burning electric vehicles. The only place you're going to get the lithium in the battery is China. We all we've all talked about that for years and years and years about the supply chain. So if he's assuming an adoption rate, if you look, and this is the this is the main thing that they have to come to reality on on the left is if you. Look at the sales data in California, it's actually declined the last quarter EV sales into the California vehicle market. It's never broken 22% of new vehicle sales. By 2026, they're assuming a 30% penetration. So they're they're just in one year, it's gonna jump another 10%. And then the next year in 2027, they're like a 40 to 45% penetration rate on sales. And then, the third year after that. That puts us at 2028. They're thinking half of all new vehicle sales are going to be electric vehicles. So that whole part of the EV equation, assuming our government is not in Sacramento, is not cutting side deals with China, but just believing, OK, we're going to be sourcing these vehicles, we're gonna be putting them on our roads and they're not going to come bus.

Ronald Stein [00:07:18] The EVs have been selling, the Elite's been buying them, the Elites will continue to buy them. We're running out of Elites.

Mike Umbro [00:07:26] Right, it's 20% of the market.

Stuart Turley [00:07:28] You see in the economics. You know, I've got to make a choice. I've gotten such big trailers and everything else. I got to get a Ford 250 or Ford 350 or a cyber truck. I can't buy both. And a cyber-truck with the biggest trailers, I got a haul. I can haul a trailer. Cyber-trucks only going to pull it a block, you know, before the battery goes down. You know. You lose a lot of.

Mike Umbro [00:07:52] Payload.

Stuart Turley [00:07:53] Yeah, maybe, but when you sit back and go, let's see a four, two 50 or three 50 polls a lot, and when you said, and do the mileage on it, I can go from here to Abilene without even hitting a gas station in an EV my, I, I can't even go half of that distance.

Mike Umbro [00:08:12] Well, yeah, yeah. And if you're talking about long hauling, which you are, and back to California, we import 40% of the country's goods from predominantly China and Asia Pacific area. And how do you get it here? You get it out here on ships, and then how do move it from here? You get on trucks. And so that's another big component. California Air Resources Board pulled their waivers when Trump came in for clean fleets. So that was set to hit in 2025, January 1st. All new heavy hauling fleets were going to be zero emissions that gives you hydrogen or or lithium batteries. The only reason it didn't happen is because president Trump won and they didn't think they would get the waivers from the federal EPA. So we we've seen a big, if that had happened as well, California would be even further into this energy crisis. This right now, we are in epic crisis.

Stuart Turley [00:09:07] Oh, absolutely. Well, what are the odds that the Hindenburg, I mean, the hydrogen company, it is not going to happen. The hydrogen is not a viable option right now for long haul trucks. Hydrogen is not there now. LNG and compressed CNG compressed natural gas. You can make a China is going all in on propane, LNG, and long haul. Trucks, because they're internal combustion engines, you can do those. In a big hall environment, the infrastructure would be a lot cheaper to put in, because how much did the Biden administration put out, I believe it was $8 billion for 7 chargers, I mean some ungodly number like that. If you put in compressed natural gas, that would make a lot more sense and get the emissions down. But at least let's get a talking point and a plan. I want to ask a real question. We've got Doug Burgum and we've got Chris Wright. Chris Wright's been on the podcast about four times. You both have been on a podcast about for time. So you and Chris Wright right up there with return victims. I mean, I guess. And so how do we get Doug Burgum, Chris Wright, and Lee Zeldin to work with California folks and legislators to get past this regulatory hellhole that California is in right now? Because this is a, this is, Ronald, you nailed it. California is a national security energy problem, But how do we articulate this to Lee Zeldin? Doug Burgum and get this problem. So do we get a podcast and a meeting with all of them and start saying, let's have a group therapy hug and get this solved even with or without Gavin Newsom? I don't know. I'm asking because you guys are in

Ronald Stein [00:11:01] I think it would start with a podcast, in fact, you could even invite Donald.

Mike Umbro [00:11:04] Yeah, I don't I don t need a hug. I need a permit. So I think and I think I think what we're already seeing the how does it happen? I think the framework's been laid out. You've got

Stuart Turley [00:11:15] Mike, I'm sorry. I am going to make a t-shirt out of that. I need a permit.

Mike Umbro [00:11:22] As long as 5% of the proceeds goes to Californians for Energy and Science, you can do that. We'll approve it. Okay. I have a franchise fee. Exactly. No, I don't. I don' think anybody needs a hug. We need a permit. I think the whole country, the conversation really needs to go from drill, baby, drill to permit, baby permit. And I think that's the signals the first 100 days of this administration, I'm hearing that loud and clearly. From Secretary Wright, Secretary Burgum, and Secretary Zeldin. And Secretary Zeldon was just here in San Diego talking about the Tijuana sewage spill. I love that. It's a continuous problem. It's something that I think they're coming after and saying, look, let's solve today's environmental problems. Let's not pretend that we need to track carbon like it's calories, and we need restrict economic vibrancy and vitality in the name of carbon counting. Let's get down to building and it starts with permits and they're all on board. The executive orders are there and we as operators need to file for the permits and push and tell Washington DC we have permits at the state agencies. They're waiting on nothing but Pressure, please help pressure them.

Stuart Turley [00:12:36] I love the way you said that Mike, because I know I'm not going to go buy a Tesla cyber truck and have it identify as a Ford three 50. And it won't make the long haul that I need to make just because it identifies as a four and three.

Ronald Stein [00:12:49] No, to further point out why we need permits, when you take a look at the products that come out of the refineries, diesel fuel, we're the second largest transportation fuel used in California because we have so much trucks in Arizona. It gets almost 50 percent of their fuel from California refinery.

Stuart Turley [00:13:05] Your article is 10 million gallons a day of diesel to support the state's 335 million registered vehicles.

Ronald Stein [00:13:14] When you take a look, we're a big state. There's 145 airports, most of them are small, but there's nine international airports, 41 military airports. We're the largest jet fuel consumer in the country. Where's the jet fuel going to come from if you don't have permits to run the refinery and permits to get the oil to the refineries?

Stuart Turley [00:13:32] I think he's got a phone call coming in here. Wait a minute. President Z. He heard us. He wants to sell us all the jet fuel we want to buy.

Mike Umbro [00:13:42] And that's happening. We're importing more finished product than we ever have. The refining complex is 80 to 100,000 barrels a day short of finished product today, today, before these next two refineries closed and probably a third in Wilmington. So you're going to have 25% of the refining capacity vanish from this market in one year.

Ronald Stein [00:14:06] And the idea of importing it from China may not happen because we're putting more and more pressure on the marine facilities.

Mike Umbro [00:14:12] Right. Exactly.

Ronald Stein [00:14:14] I may not be able to even bring it in.

Stuart Turley [00:14:16] Wow, this is, this is a horrific problem that we're talking about today, guys.

Mike Umbro [00:14:21] It is. Well, and I think what happened, I think the tipping point with the refineries being required by the California Energy Commission to store more product on the refining grounds, I think they said, look, you're asking us to improve our current tankage or build more tankage. That's going to cost me billions of dollars in California to add a tank. Good luck getting CEQA, the California Environmental Quality Act, getting through that process to build just a tank

Stuart Turley [00:14:52] Hey, you can't even get Palisade houses built, how do you even build a tank?

Mike Umbro [00:14:56] Right. And then, and then now as a, as, as an operator of that asset, they're saying, I can't invest billions more to be a storage terminal and import storage terminal. When I can't even operate the refinery, I would rather just walk away, take the right down and walk away. And so that's what's woken up the state. The fact that the Atlas shrug is like, wow, full forest is on the idea that we can just import finished product instead of refine it. Is just insanity.

Stuart Turley [00:15:28] You know, in the amount of transportation problems that are, are this is a rising is those tankers that come in, they, they spend X number of days on the, on the ship, they come in and then they have the piping. Then you have this talk about ruining emissions. If you're trying to be a net zero economy and you're trying to pull this crap, you're not, you you're not thinking past the refrigerator.

Ronald Stein [00:15:57] Mean, really accomplishing net zero within the borders of California, all those emissions outside the borders, they don't

Stuart Turley [00:16:04] China is a magical one that holds all of their coal fumes and China keeps it all in

Mike Umbro [00:16:11] And I think that's largely what's going to be a renaissance in the environmental movement. I think younger generations understand data. Of course you see on media outlets, they're going to report the people gluing themselves to the streets and the people that are thinking that's going to cause awareness. It's not. Everybody's dependent upon this. So then you get to the younger generation, you say, okay, how do we fix this? Do you want? Two to four times more tankers coming in on the water. Californians do not. Californian's go to the beach. We like our marine ecosystems. We don't want to see more tanker. You know, when you explain it to people, you say, look, do you want this produced on shore on existing facilities across the state of California, places that you've never heard of or been to as somewhat, you know, you're not going to the west side of Kern County on family vacation. It ain't happening. So, you know, you explain this to the younger generations, that's what's going to bring this movement towards on-shoring and unleashing California.

Stuart Turley [00:17:17] You know, tell us about your not non-profit there, Mike, because education, Ronald Stein is a industry thought leader by trying to make conversations. But what are you doing for the next generation and what are you doing there?

Mike Umbro [00:17:31] Exactly that, you know, working with people like Ronald to, to say, Hey, reporting on this matters, having, having the facts out into the ecosystem of thought, it, it needs to be done. And if we're not doing it, and he does a great job of just constantly doing it every day and day out with reporting. That's what we're trying to do with students. So we're going on campus at places like UC Berkeley, Stanford, Harvard, Taft Oil Tech Academy at the Taft Union High School, Cal State, Cal State Bakersfield. Yeah. And I don't even think it's, I, I obviously he's drawing massive crowds and we're not trying to, to, you know, sure. If that many people want to come talk about the environment, I think politics gets people riled up a little bit, but maybe the environment is that interesting to everybody too. It certainly is to us. It should be. And so, but the students, What I focus more on is the quality of the conversation. I would much rather go and lecture to 20 kids at the Haas School of Business that are some of the hardest working minds that most of them have an engineering background and having a conversation about, hey, they're shutting down the refineries. They're shutting the oil fields. Those are, you know, you want to do chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, petroleum engineering, all the disciplines, geology, whatever you're into as a brain, as a mind. That all those jobs are going away and you're studying at the UC Berkeley or Stanford or Cal State Bakersfield, wherever in California top universities, what are you going to do when you're done? There's no jobs for you. And it's, it's that's all you need to say. And, and that's the, that's, the message we're delivering and what better way to say, okay, live in California, make $130,000 a year starting. You're probably, if you're going to be in it long enough, you're gonna be making a quarter million bucks a year. You're going to be doing what you love in the best state in the country. That's the future for California. We've reached the bottom. So let's stop talking about how bad it is. And let's talk about how we're going to unleash and we're all going to get rich together, you know, rich.

Stuart Turley [00:19:45] I like the way you think

Mike Umbro [00:19:47] Yeah, we're going to make money together. We're going save the environment together. We're gonna, we going to talk about it together and that's, that's equity. We all get to enjoy those benefits.

Stuart Turley [00:19:57] Well, Ronald, how do we get, because you're the, the, the head poobah of making energy discussions happen here. We're going to have to put a panel together. Let's get Lee Zeldin, Doug Burgum, and Chris, right. And let's have a little bit of heart to heart California, a little panel here and try to figure out what we can do. Cause this is important that we get the regulatory issues. I don't need a hug. I need a dang.

Ronald Stein [00:20:25] Well, Stu, I like conversations. That's my passion. And all the articles are right. I'm trying to stimulate conversation because jumping out of the airplane will add a parachute. Time out. Let's talk about it.

Stuart Turley [00:20:39] I want to do, I'm also the main mindset with both of you. Let's have a conversation, but let's get a plan because we are at the point that if we don't fix our elections, we're going to end up like California. I mean, excuse me, Canada, we can end up with their rigged election that just happened. We're going to end up totally out of control. And if we don't get our elections fixed before the midterm, we will not be our same country again, because we got to get rid of the rhinos and the Democrats that don't care about our country. I'm sorry. I, if I offended a Democrat or a rhino, please come on the podcast. I would love to visit with you. I will even travel to you. I want to talk to everybody about their energy policies. That's, we've got to get it fixed and get to the next level.

Ronald Stein [00:21:30] The one thing they're not addressing, if they really want to reduce the oil industry, you got to reduce the demand. They're doing nothing about that. You know, in theory, you know, shut down all the airports. Shut down all the hospitals. That would reduce a lot of demand. We may lose a couple of billion people, we clean up the air, we...

Stuart Turley [00:21:47] Got to keep you away from the politicians because they really do want the population to decline. And so, you know, that's, let's keep you away from that. Okay. Keep you in the corner. We want the population to grow. I'm more in the long, the lines with Elon. We need more people. We, our birth rate is too small. We need more people and, and we got to get rid of this mindset. Now the United States, when we take a look at California, California was energy independent, what in the seventies that was produced.

Mike Umbro [00:22:20] 80S, 90s until you saw a really big 2000 was really, you know, that's

Ronald Stein [00:22:25] Before the embargo, before the embargo we were importing 5% from foreign countries between California oil production and Alaska was 95% of the demands of the state. Since that time we've gone from 5% dependent on foreign imports to about 70% of them.

Stuart Turley [00:22:43] How's the Alaska mix go into the California refineries as they stand today? Could we just pump up a lot? I don't know the blend there very well between Alaska and California. That to me seems to be, I would rather just put out the.

Mike Umbro [00:22:58] What's the blend? What are you? What's what's the question?

Stuart Turley [00:23:01] They, what is the oil blend out of Alaska? Is it importable to come? Absolutely.

Mike Umbro [00:23:06] Absolutely of course yes it was we were built for california and alaskan crude so night like as as ronald was saying 95 percent of the crude was supplied by our two states in the 80s and 90s there's no reason why that can't happen again

Stuart Turley [00:23:19] I don't understand why we can't just make a federal mandate and say if it's not coming out of Alaska, oh, it's the Jones Act fault. I'm sorry, but you can't import anything else unless it's, you know.

Ronald Stein [00:23:31] Stu, you know, as Mike pointed out, we have this great ocean to look at, and we don't want this offshore drilling. Well, with today's technology, there's a lot of oil offshore, but you don't have to drill offshore. You can slight drill. You drill on land, You don't pick it up, but you need a permit.

Mike Umbro [00:23:47] Permit. That's true. And what you're going to see, what you are going to see on this topic of coastal drilling and why you should support it. Oil was identified by the Chumash in thousands of years ago in Santa Barbara County. And so it's, how did they discover it? It's oozing out of the ground. Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Kern County. You're sitting on prolific oil reservoir. That that's mother nature. That's been there. It's going to be there. And if you don't produce it, you're gonna see more of it on your beach. That's just the fact of the matter. And if you don't produce it, you're going to see more tankers on your waters. And the combination is terrible for a terrible outcome for the environment. Seven of the 10 largest spills in the United States, oil spills are tankers, not drilling rigs. Oh, of course. Of course, the blowout in the Gulf of Mexico and of course in Santa Barbara and in 69. But aside from that, the platform that you see behind me on the wall, I love it. It's not leaking anything. It's a closed system producing oil and gas from a reservoir that if it was not produced from it would be. Oozing into the ocean at a rate of over five million gallons a year, according to NOAA. So it's science and data.

Stuart Turley [00:25:01] For our podcast listeners, Mike Umbro has upped his game on his set and his podcast set. And he's got a beautiful oil, Derek behind him. He has got the California dreamers, uh, doing a beautiful surfing in front of it. He's got the Umbra diamond behind. Maybe it's my gotta let my light shine. Uh, that's right, Ronald, you and I got to have a conference call after this and I gotta get mine. I got a notch, my game up to um, bro size things. We're not going to supersize it. We got to supersized it.

Mike Umbro [00:25:33] Yeah, and I've had that in my childhood bedroom, so that that neon sign's been been with me a long time.

Stuart Turley [00:25:42] You know, I, I want to go ahead and take an action item for today and let's see if we can't get Lee Zeldin or if we can't Get Doug Burke or we can get secretary right to sit down and say what can be done to focus on importing from Alaska. Because if you look at the dark fleet that's out there right now, the Biden sanctions Over the 20 years you have I ran, I ran learned how to create the dark fleet. The dark fleet is now up to about a 1400 tankers of those 1400 tanker's. There's 138 of them are LPG tankers. Of the mix. You get tetanus you need you need a tetanuse shot just from looking at some of these tankers and they just had three russian dark fleet tankers sink who's gonna pay for that crap when it sinks because they're not maintained well this dark fleet is going to be showing up off the california coast and they're buying a mix of malaysia is just signing a deal with China, that Malaysia deal is more oil than they produce. Russia and all this kind of stuff. So you sit back and kind of think, do you want ecologically well produced and controlled, environmentally friendly oil and having low cost energy? This is starting to make sense. Or do you want to have an internationally pirated rust bucket that you need a tetanus shot before it blows up on your coast? I'm not sure. It's pretty easy for me to decide.

Ronald Stein [00:27:26] You know, just like this dark fleet, you know, the book I wrote, A Clean Energy Exploitation, it's the same thing. You know we're basically promoting EV batteries, but they're made from all the exotic minerals and metals in developing countries. You know. We're exploiting people with yellow, brown, and black skin. The environmental degradation over there is atrocious, but that's okay. We're going green. It's unethical.

Stuart Turley [00:27:49] The energy hypocrisy that we laugh about Gavin Newsom, but he's doing very serious damage to California and the United States and Mike, I owe you a very deep gratitude for the way that you have said, because being the Texan that I am, and you can see my cowboy hat behind me here, I can sit back and go, let's just put a wall up and call it a day. No, you say, look. If you really want President Trump to have a good midterm election, he's got to fix California's problems because it does impact. California is the fifth largest economy in the world. Just became the fourth.

Mike Umbro [00:28:32] Well, well, the beauty of this is California is going to be a Republican state in the next election because of these policies. And that's why I believe they will moderate. I think you're seeing you're saying Senator Henry Stern in committee last week say he's been enlightened and been reborn and he wants to unlike and sharing I don't think there's that. I mean, I don' think it'll matter. I think even if there was election fraud, the utility rates in California are astronomical. They're adding fixed fees to everybody's utility rates. Nobody's happy with that. It doesn't matter what demographic you're in. One in five Californians are in arrears on their utility bills. That's reality. Nobody can afford these policies and gasoline prices when these two refineries close and the third one in Wilmington closes and there's 25% of capacity gone, you're going to have a floor at $8 gasoline. That will be the floor. Beyond that, there will be some trading volatility with the global market, but it ain't ever going to go below $8 a gallon at a California gas pump. Again. And that will cause that will the thing about this energy policy boomerang is if they don't fix it fast, it gets worse and worse and then you're locked in. It does not matter what kind of

Stuart Turley [00:30:01] 30 cents.

Mike Umbro [00:30:02] They will lose power in Sacramento. There will not be a super majority anymore, for sure. It will all go away. So that's why they're gonna change this policy. They want to win the next election. They cannot with these policies.

Stuart Turley [00:30:15] You know, I was visiting with several folks in Europe, and on one of my podcasts, I basically said regimes change with bad energy policies.

Mike Umbro [00:30:24] Yes.

Stuart Turley [00:30:25] You nailed it, Mike.

Ronald Stein [00:30:27] Absolutely nailed it. As Mike was talking about eight dollar gasoline, currently it's like five and a half dollars for gasoline. And most of the estate makes more profit than the refineries. You know, if you exclude the cost of the crude oil, the posted price, there's a lot of refinery processes and profits, but you got all the regulations and high-speed rail. We're still paying for the high- speed rail as part of our gasoline prices. And that's a boondog.

Mike Umbro [00:30:53] 50 to 60 cents a gallon is climate programs. That's cap and trade. That low carbon fuel standard to what Ronald's saying. It goes to pay for these special projects like high feed rail.

Stuart Turley [00:31:04] That is gone, what, one mile?

Mike Umbro [00:31:07] Well, yeah. Well, I mean, it's a joke. It's it's not even going to, you're not even gonna see it connected from Bakersfield to Merced. It's not, even it's, not even, going to happen because the federal funding is going to go away. So I think it would be great to have a policy conversation. I think the policy is there though. That's the beauty of what these secretaries have been empowered to do. It's there. We need to present the projects, the drill bit, ready projects, the shovel ready projects to the secretaries and then say, Hey, look, These refineries are gone. We can't afford to lose anything else. It's like losing a nuclear power plant. It's losing San Onofre up north of me in 2013. That devastated us. We're all paying the price for that closure. The refinerys are no different. This is national treasure. This is a big effing deal.

Stuart Turley [00:31:56] Uh, uh, I think a big effing deal is an understatement, Mike, but I'll tell you, I just appreciate both of you and Ronald, how do people get a hold of you? Just Google my name.

Ronald Stein [00:32:07] Google my name. I'm all over the internet. That's probably the best way to reach me.

Stuart Turley [00:32:11] Yeah, I'm afraid what people would do is they googled me, but Michael Mike out of people find you

Mike Umbro [00:32:17] energy and science.com.

Stuart Turley [00:32:19] Energy and science.com

Mike Umbro [00:32:22] Yep. You'll see what we're all about right there.

Stuart Turley [00:32:24] I absolutely love it.

Ronald Stein [00:32:27] And energy literacy. I'll pop up and you can connect to me.

Stuart Turley [00:32:31] That sounds so good. Thank you guys so much. And I know that we will have you back again, because this is an urgent United States energy crisis. We are in right now. I mean, with president Trump signing his energy emergency, this ought to get some attention because I know Chris writes already aware of this, but I think this, I don't need a hug. I need a permit. I'll be

Mike Umbro [00:32:57] I'll be in DC in two weeks, so if you talk to your boys in office, let me know. I'll go meet with them. I'll bring them my permits. They can see exactly what we're trying to build, and I would love for the DOE to be my lead agency on that and get it permitted. Let's go.

Stuart Turley [00:33:15] Oh, let's see if we can get it. I I'll get on a plane and let's get up there and go do a podcast live in their lap. I mean, just in their office. Let's go.

Mike Umbro [00:33:24] Yeah, I don't be in any of their laps. Like I said, I don't need a hug. I just need a permit.

Stuart Turley [00:33:31] Okay. With that, we are going to call this a podcast wrap. Hey, have a great day. We will talk to you all soon for everybody. This is Stuart Turley, presidency of the Sansun group. We will talk to y'all soon. Take care. Have a great