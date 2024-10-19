Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a law aimed at preventing gas price spikes in California, but experts say the new regulations could have unintended consequences that harm consumers and the industry.

The recent closure announcement of Phillips 66's refinery in Los Angeles is just one example of how stringent environmental regulations are driving refineries out of business. With strict rules on emissions and operating costs, many California-based refineries can't compete with their cheaper counterparts elsewhere – leading to a dwindling number of domestic refining operations.

The new law requires oil refineries to maintain higher fuel inventories, plan for maintenance outages, and allow the state energy commission to approve maintenance schedules. While intended to stabilize gas prices and prevent manipulation, critics argue that this could lead to:

Higher storage costs. Refineries will need to invest in additional infrastructure

Operational constraints. Delayed maintenance may compromise safety or efficiency

California's reliance on foreign oil raises several concerns:

Increased maritime emissions contribute to air pollution and climate change

Dependence on imported sources makes the state vulnerable to supply disruptions

By not utilizing domestic resources, California might miss out on cleaner energy options

If refineries struggle with increased costs and regulations, it could lead to higher gas prices for consumers. Reduced refining capacity in California may cause frequent supply shortages, affecting local economies and neighboring states that rely on imports.

As the debate around environmental policies and industry realities continues in California, one thing is clear: finding a balance between amount of legislation and economic needs will be crucial for the state's energy future.

