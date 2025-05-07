California’s Energy Crisis: Refinery Closures & Rising Oil Imports

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, host Stuart Turley and Ronald Stein discuss California's energy crisis, focusing on the state's declining oil production and refining capacity. They highlight how California's reliance on imported oil has grown to over 60%, creating a national security risk. Stein criticizes Governor Newsom's push to phase out fossil fuels without addressing the ongoing demand, and they explore how this policy impacts the state’s energy future. They also touch on global shifts in energy production, including China’s growing refinery capacity and the complexities of California's regulatory environment.

Ronald is a great friend to the Energy News Beat podcast and a great resource. Please follow his energy discussions here: https://www.americaoutloud.news/author/ronald-stein-p-e/

Ronald's comment that "California is a national security risk" is fantastic. It prompted us to record a follow-up with Mike Umbro, who will be out of production in a few days. Having Mike Umbro and Ronald on the same podcast to discuss California energy is great!

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:21 - Decline of California’s refining capacity

02:33 - California’s energy security risks

03:24 - Rising dependence on imported oil

04:36 - China’s role in refinery development

05:28 - Challenges with California's fuel blend

06:00 - Impact of tariffs on energy

07:04 - Challenges of U.S. energy manufacturing

07:17 - Importance of energy supply-demand balance

09:06 - National security implications of California’s energy issues

10:36 - Politics of Governor Newsom’s energy policies

12:50 - Addressing the supply-demand imbalance

13:23 - The importance of oil in essential industries

16:14 - Wind and solar limitations as energy solutions

17:25 - Ronald Stein’s article on refinery closures

18:16 - Energy policy and supply-demand discussions

19:02 - Fossil fuels’ irreplaceable role in society

21:04 - The role of natural gas and nuclear in California

23:11 - Closing remarks and future discussions

Stuart Turley [00:00:07] Hello everybody. Welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Podcast. My name is Stu Turley, president of the Sandstone Group. Right now we are in an absolutely wild time. You've kind of heard me talking about the President Trump tariffs. How I think, you know, the word reciprocal actually is pretty easy to understand, but some people around the world don't understand the word, reciprocal. If you charge me a tariff, I'll charge you a tarif. That sounds reciprocal to me and I think we're going to end up at the other end of this a lot better off than we are now but today's topic is about my beloved state California and I have an absolutely wonderful friend of the show Ronald Stein and he and I had been on several podcasts together he is an author and I trust his opinion on just about anything related with energy and Welcome to the podcast, Ronald. How are you today? They're glad to be aboard. I'll tell you, we're, we were just yucking it up here before the show. And the reason we're talking today is because the California energy commission and the U S uh, energy information. We're talking California is closing or losing more refineries. What does this mean?

Ronald Stein [00:01:22] It means that Governor Newsom is totally ignorant to the supply-demand equation. He focuses on, he wants to basically get us away from fossil fuels, but he's only focusing on the supply. Oil production's in terminal decline in California, and refining is on terminal decline in California. But he's doing nothing about the demand, the demand's still there, and we're still building hospitals and- Spanning airports, you know, like I said, demand is totally not relevant to Governor Newsom.

Stuart Turley [00:01:52] Yeah, I found is kind of funny. I was checking on, on some things and it seems like the downstream capacity has grown in China. Since president Z met with governor Newsom now cause and effect correlation. Are they related? Don't know. But I, you know, I'm kind of nervous if I, if you think you have made this statement several times and I applaud you for this statement, California, I can't claim this as my Ronald as much as I would like to. It's a brilliant statement. California is now an energy security problem for the United States. That's correct. That's great.

Ronald Stein [00:02:33] It's interesting, because China is silently supporting what Newsome is doing, getting rid of the supply side. And in Asia, they're planning on building, I think, almost over 80 refineries. In fact, in the next few years, eight of them are coming on board. And so they'll be able to meet the demand because we're not getting rid the demand. You know, the airports are expanding and.

Stuart Turley [00:02:55] The Valero, uh, Balenciaga Solano County is 140,000 barrels per day scheduled to close by a whole list. This will be in the show notes when we put this out there. Uh, kernel oil refining, Baker C. I mean, there's just a huge number of refineries are how much oil the California imports 60% from of the oil that they actually produce, uh, in their downstream is imported.

Ronald Stein [00:03:26] Yeah, when the oil embargo hit 50 years ago, California was pretty much oil independent. Between production in California and production in Alaska, we only imported about 5% of the demands of the state. But with the efforts- Say that again. We've imported 5% of our demands from foreign countries 50 years Since 1977. Yes. And since that time, we've been on a campaign to reduce oil production in The good news is they've been successful reducing oil production. The bad news is that demands are still there and we are now importing more than 60 percent of our crude oil from foreign countries. We're a national security risk on that end. And now that we're losing refining capacity, i.e. The supply side to meet the demands, because refiners are producing different fuels, gasoline, diesel, aviation. In the old derivatives that helped make all the products in their daily lives. Now that that's going away, starting to chomping at the bits with the new refiners come on board, they'll be shipping the finished products to us to meet the demands of our society.

Stuart Turley [00:04:37] Wow. I can see a lot of graft and corruption, uh, forming here. And if we ought to get dough, because you could almost follow the money. Here's president Z meeting with governor Newsom. I don't have any proof on this, but if there's cause and effect, they meet, they continue to decline on this. And then all of a sudden there's all these refineries closing. We're going to see even higher.

Ronald Stein [00:05:04] Another interesting aspect is our marine facilities aren't really geared to bring in finished products like that. And there are increased congestion and there's vessel limitations and the other thing is California has a unique blend that California refineries have to adhere to. I am not sure China's going to be motivated to make a special blend just for California.

Stuart Turley [00:05:29] That is something I had Ronald. That's why you're paid the big bucks to be here today. Cause I hadn't even thought of it. I mean, it's there in plain sight. Cause they have the California. Holy smokes. Why would you want to do that just for one customer? Unless you charge a premium. Well, they've got it. They've got, we need it. They'll do it. Yeah. All of the money. Oh my goodness. Now, you had an interesting thought process on, on tariffs as well, too. And we were before the show.

Ronald Stein [00:06:00] Yeah, the tariffs is, I'll repeat it. You know, right now we're importing widgets that are made in foreign countries because they've got low wages, you know, because 80% of the world is living with less than $10 a day. So they're not compensated. They've got no labor laws, no environmental laws. So we can import those widgets into the United States. Now, can we make it here? Yeah, roughly we can make it there, but. We have minimum wage requirements. We've got OSHA, we've got environmental laws. So we'll make the widget bigger, but it's gonna be much more expensive than importing it from a place that has everything else. We don't have.

Stuart Turley [00:06:36] When you sit back and take a look, I think when we get through with this tariff war going on, I think that it is going to be better for the United States, but we're not going to be able to just bring in all these jobs, all this manufacturing within 15 minutes. I mean, it's not going to happen.

Ronald Stein [00:06:57] To get it designed, approved, all of the permitting, it would take them to 20 years to get ramped up totally.

Stuart Turley [00:07:05] What are some of the steps that you think, besides moving out of California, I mean, Californians can do because this is a critical issue.

Ronald Stein [00:07:17] You know, my passion is to stimulate conversations about energy reversal. And that's the one thing that Newsome will not participate in because he wants to phase away from fossil fuels. I'm all for that because they're not gonna last forever. And you know, right now the world's consuming almost a hundred million barrels a day extracting that out of mother earth. That's gonna last so long. And we want to focus on conservation, conservation efficiencies, and make those always last as long as they can because the demands are going up. The wealthy countries are demanding all these products and aviation fuels and diesel fuels and gasoline. And the 80% of the world that's living on less than $10 a day would like to join the industrial revolution and get those products. So it's going to be a real challenge for society. And unless we can get conversations going, because like to say, they're only focused focus over regulations, over taxing, it's all on the supply side.

Stuart Turley [00:08:18] Wow. You know, it's almost like the regulations in the Palisades fire area. They still don't have anybody getting permits to rebuild. Or permitting in California is terrible. Is that another word? Impossible. Did I hear impossible? I think my internet connection must be bad today. I heard impossible. It's a challenge. It's real. Oh, my goodness. At what point, though, when you talk about Ronald, you are spot on on making an energy literacy a discussion with everyone, but you also have a huge point, and that is the regulatory issues. At what point? As California is what the fifth largest in Texas is down there low around the seven or eight or we're, we're just chicken feed next to California.

Ronald Stein [00:09:06] Right. Now, let me give you another horror story, too, because California refineries, um, Arizona and Nevada are dependent on California because 45% of Arizona's transportation fuels comes from California. 88% of Nevada's transportation fuels comes from california. And if we lose our refinery capacity, those transportation fuels to be coming from China, from California, but Arizona, the end of it. This is...

Stuart Turley [00:09:34] A huge security issue. I mean, this is not just a minor. This is like, holy smokes, Batman. We'd better get the bat phone and connect it up with secretary Chris Wright immediately. I send my articles to him as well. I love Chris Wright, by the way. He is absolutely a cool cat. And, and I can't believe I just called the secretary of state a cool cat, but he is so I mean he's one of the good guys out there. And it's nice to have A secretary of energy. Have you seen his, his traveling around the world? He's meeting with Dubai and United Arab Emirates, and he's meeting in, uh, Saudi Arabia and everything, and he's meeting with other Uh, cutter and other serious world producers around the world. That's what I voted for was that, Hey, let's have discussions about energy.

Ronald Stein [00:10:26] Well, like I say, all those places existing is a potential supply to California. You know, we've got ample oil available here, but getting a permit ain't gonna happen.

Stuart Turley [00:10:36] You know, I, I was, I reached out to when, at the time we were recording this, uh, to Mike Umbro and he was sitting in the dentist chair. So, uh when, uh we'll have him on the next conversation with me and you and him, uh California, but, uh he constantly reminds me and you remind me all the time too. That, you know, I think we ought to just take the Southern border kind of like, is it the, uh, what the president Trump just put from Texas to California, uh under federal jurisdiction and put the military on the Southern boarder. You know, I think, we had to just go ahead and stop at California and go North. And just cut off that part but then people remind me of how important the numbers are in the income and that the people are there we need to try to save california.

Ronald Stein [00:11:30] Well, yeah, we have three of the largest shipping ports in the world on the west coast here and a lot of products, you know, come in to California and go into the rest of the country. So yeah, California is, like I say, they're becoming a national security risk for the entire country.

Stuart Turley [00:11:46] Why would governor Newsom stand up on national TV and say, I'm calling president Z to do my own trade deal. Hmm. That is not very smart. Why don't you pick the phone up and president Trump would answer your call governor and say let's work something out. That was pretty stupid. I got to admit. Yeah. Well, instead, uh, Newsom is suing federal government. Yeah. Yeah. I mean, I went to Oklahoma State University, but holy smokes. That's dumb. Well, I guess they say dumb and dumber. Well, you know, I'm the dumber and out of this conversation, you know, but, you, you sit back and kind of go, where is governor Newsom? And we've seen the, I've seen this clip before, and I can't remember when, but he says, we want to make fossil fuel so expensive, they won't be able to be bought. He has said that before, and I'm trying to find it again so I can absolutely put it there. But that is what's happening.

Ronald Stein [00:12:51] Well, again, that's on the supply side. He's driving it up that way and it's, it's not eliminating the demand. You know, to be, um, I guess pessimistic, if you mandate people, stop using the products, right? I mean, no one uses crude oil. It's when it's refined and becomes usable and transportation fuels and oil derivatives make the products, but If you demand that the public stop using the products, close the hospitals, close the airports, let me know if there are refineries. We may lose a couple billion people.

Stuart Turley [00:13:24] California is such an amazing place.

Ronald Stein [00:13:28] Well, Stu, okay, I was interviewed on a New York TV station recently. And their first question to me was, Hey, Ron, we understand you're pro oil. He said, wait a minute, wait, I'm not pro oil, I am pro the products we get from oil, if we've got, we've had 200 years, oil has been around for 200 years and we've 200 years to come up with a replacement and unable to do so. And all we do is keep coming up with more and more ways to use oil, EVs 100% made with oil. And you know, one of the things that Newsom is doing, he wants to eliminate the sale of gasoline engines in by 2035. Well, the bad news is EVs are being bought by the wealthy, the elite people, but generally they're second vehicles, low mileage users, but the workhorse is a internal combustion engine. And so it's not really reducing gasoline consumption that much. And again, gasoline is just one of the products out of those refineries.

Stuart Turley [00:14:22] Of the 6,000 that I always see that number you use in your articles.

Ronald Stein [00:14:27] Exactly. In aviation fuel, we're the largest consumer of aviation fuel in America, which is one of the products that come out of refineries. The diesel fuel, we're, I think, the second largest next to Texas. And it's amazing. I mean, all these products that are coming out of the refinery, they're not made just to make them, they're made to meet the demands of society. And the demands are not going away.

Stuart Turley [00:14:53] You know, we still got to sit back and as we make these, uh, conversations, and one of your big things is to just start talking about this. I see around the world that people are starting to wake up that you can't make an iPhone out of a windmill. I mean, all of a sudden it's now we, the first time you say that they're like, no, now they're like, Oh yeah. So I think that it is making a big.

Ronald Stein [00:15:21] Difference with people. Well think about that Stu, because everything that needs electricity, the iPhone, the iPad, the computers, the defibrillators, is all made from oil products. Right. And, you know, we have six ways to generate electricity. And the interesting thing there is electricity came after oil, because, you You know, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear. Natural gas, coal, the computers, the wires, insulation, it's all made from the products made from oil. So if you get rid of oil, Sue, you get real electricity.

Stuart Turley [00:15:55] Right. And the copper to get the wires from point a to point B, like in Texas, those windmills don't just sit out there killing birds out in the middle of the Texas by themselves, they have to have a $3.5 billion copper line to run all the way back into town and all the machinery.

Ronald Stein [00:16:14] Equipment to direct them, to build them, to mine for the materials in foreign countries. It's humongous equipment. It's not made by wind turbines. Wind turbines can make nothing. All they do is generate electricity. They make absolutely nothing for society. The confusion is the word energy. I try and stop using the word image to talk about electricity or products. Right.

Stuart Turley [00:16:38] Well, my problem, Ronald is I've run a company called sandstone in a sandstone group, but my energy news beat because I was also running a, another oil site and it's not about oil. It's about energy. And so that's why I, you always correct me stew. It is not, and I am like, it's my energy news beat. So, but your article coming out, another refinery closure in California increases the state's dependency on China. You've got this article that will be, I'll have a lot of it in the show notes when this podcast airs. So where do you normally put out your, your publications at?

Ronald Stein [00:17:25] And America Online, America Out Loud News, like I said, I'll be submitting it. I shared with you my final draft and I'll be submitting that later today and it'll be published next Monday. No, that'll be.

Stuart Turley [00:17:36] Fantastic. I'll tell you, I appreciate you and your expertise around here, but what do you see from two things? What could Secretary Wright do to help turn the tide in California? We have Doug Burgum and we have Lee Zeldin. Do you think the federal government could help and try to get discussions with Governor Newsom. Is there a way, a thought process? Cause you, you mentioned, and your passion is getting a discussion. How do we get a discussion with governor Newsom? I think.

Ronald Stein [00:18:16] Got to promote the concept of the energy supply demand equation. Okay, it's supply and demand. And we're trying to, you know, we got the demand, we know the demands, we got airports, hospitals, and everybody wants their iPhones, we have a lifestyle, we're not going to back off on, right? We're not going to go back to the 1800s. And so to meet the demands, how are we going to meet that demand? Yeah, it's a great idea to transition away from fossil fuels, but without a backup plan, still you don't want to jump out of the airplane without a parachute. No, no, I wouldn't look nearly as good. Splash down. Yeah, oops. But I think we really have to talk about supply and demand. And, you know, and again, you're going to wind and solar, again, that's only generating electricity. It's not making any products demanded by society.

Stuart Turley [00:19:03] You know what's funny is for years I've been tracking coal use in California and coal use and California has remained stable and if it is increased because of cement. People don't realize that coal is still being used in california for cement plants right you're not away from californian hello you've not gotten away from call yet in fact the last cold plant that californio was still using was in nevada i believe and i believe they've just gotten away for that from importing that electricity. But the problem is the amount of coal went from power plants and it's also now into that. So coal is still king in California, but nobody's talking about it.

Ronald Stein [00:19:54] Right, right. But if we can focus on, you know, supply and demand, we'll get down to realities. And, you, know, Newsom is convinced that wind and solar is going to replace oil. But as we talked about, wind and solar doesn't make anything. You're going to generate electricity. If you don't have oil to make the iPhone, you don t have electricity for the iPhone.

Stuart Turley [00:20:12] No, you really can't. So what are some of the, what other people are, are visiting with you about? What are you hearing when you start these conversations?

Ronald Stein [00:20:23] I'm seeing more and more people around the world, Australia, Brazil, writing similar articles. Really gotta get open up to discussion because again, this idea that renewables are gonna be placed on fossil fuels, it's an impossibility, they do different things.

Stuart Turley [00:20:40] Right. You know, the Texas grid, uh, it's taken us a hundred years to build the Texas grid. It's not going to change. And in fact, you take a look at electricity prices between New York and California and Texas. Texas is one half the cost of those two other States. What's different? Natural gas and nuclear.

Ronald Stein [00:21:04] Oops, we have one remaining nuclear power plant in California and the efforts are to shut it down. Well, if you follow the lobbying money, Pacific Corp is spending millions of dollars lobbying the California Public Utility Commission, which explains why they want to shut down the Dabble Canyon nuclear power plants and import Pacific Corps electricity, which is coming from out-of-state, emissions-spooing coal-fired power plants. Exactly.

Stuart Turley [00:21:31] Follow the money and, and that's why I kind of want to set that up for Governor Newsom and Doge. Doge needs to follow the money. And find out why is he creating or impacting the supply side of the equation so heavily. I think it bodes a very serious discussion point of why the refineries and regulatory problems in California are going on. It was worth asking. I would love to have that discussion if we get Newsome on the next call, it'd be great. Have you seen his podcast? Oh, my goodness. I would I would not want you want to have him on the pie. He's always welcome. In fact, I would even go in interview. Yeah, I in fact, if I get an interview with Governor Newsome, you're coming with me. We'll have some serious fun. I will bring Mike Umbro and we would have a absolute hoot, but I would actually be very great. We would have a great meeting and I think it would be fantastic because it would talking about energy.

Ronald Stein [00:22:39] Exactly. Yeah, why would you want to eliminate the supply? It's a man keeps increasing. Exactly. It's just, you know, it's crazy.

Stuart Turley [00:22:45] It is and and so at energy literacy dotnet is where people find you. Is that correct?

Ronald Stein [00:22:53] Well, that's my email address, Ronald.SteinEnergyLiteracy.net, or you can Google me, I'm all over the internet. America Out Loud News has all my books and all my articles. And yeah, link up with me and I'll get you on my distribution list.

Stuart Turley [00:23:11] More conversations. Hey, I look forward to our next one. Thank you so much for your time today, sir. Thank you, have a great day.