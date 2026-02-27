Californias Energy Crisis A Rogue State Threatening National Security

What a wild discussion with Katy Grimes, Editor in Chief of the California Globe. We had a great discussion about the corruption, incompetence, and the future of California. We need more leaders like Katy to take a stance and try to save California and stop the madness.

“ This shows you, not only does this need to be hung around the neck of Gavin Newsom as he travels around the country on his book tour and presidential campaign, but I think it shows you the absolute lunacy of the politics in the state of California right now. That’s why I call it a rogue state. “ Katy Grimes, Editor In Chief, California Globe

I asked her some tough questions, and she brought the insights only like a true reporter could. We need to fight to save California, and it is worth saving. We talked about other guests who have been on the Energy News Beat podcast, like Steve Hilton and Mike Umbro, and even how Mel Gibson would fit into the Governor’s race.

The bottom line: California is a National Security Crisis in the making, and as the title says, “A Rogue State Threatening National Security” is a complete understatement. I had to ask, “Is Gov Newsom incompetent or corrupt?”

**1. California’s Energy Crisis**

The discussion extensively covers California’s severe energy challenges, including the shutdown of oil refineries and pipelines that have crippled the state’s domestic energy production. This has forced California to become heavily dependent on imported oil and gas from countries like Russia and China. The discussion emphasizes how this isn’t just a state issue—it has national security implications, particularly affecting jet fuel supplies for military installations across the western U.S.

**2. Governor Newsom’s Leadership and Policies**

There’s significant criticism of Governor Gavin Newsom’s management of the state, with particular focus on his energy policies and public safety decisions. The transcript mentions controversial decisions like the release of a convicted serial abuser from prison, and suggests that Newsom’s political ambitions may be taking priority over addressing California’s urgent problems.

Our discussion explores reform efforts through organizations like Fix California and Reform California, which are working to address voter fraud and gerrymandering. It also considers potential Republican alternatives for leadership, such as Steve Hilton, and discusses the possibility of federal intervention through agencies like the Department of Energy.

**4. Broader Political and Economic Context**

Katy touches on the national political divide between Democrats and Republicans, the lack of bipartisanship, and how federal policies—such as economic tools used against countries like Iran and Venezuela—have broader geopolitical implications.

Thousands of California’s convicted pedophiles have been released from prison

By Katy Grimes, February 24, 2026 7:29 am

Sacramento Sheriff Jim Cooper slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom’s “elderly parole program” Monday, which is allowing David Funston, a serial child rapist to be released from prison. Funston terrorized Sacramento neighborhoods by luring very young children with candy. He kidnapped, brutalized and raped children as young as age 3, then would toss them to the side of the road when he was done.

A judge called him “the monster parents fear the most.”

Thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Funston will be on the streets again.

Now, Gavin Newsom is facing calls to resign his office because his elderly parole program is about to dump another violent convicted child abuser into the community.

Gov. Newsom is single handedly sending California into energy poverty, rather than economic and energy prosperity

By Katy Grimes, December 1, 2025 3:00 am

“ So this is as serious as a heart attack and we’ve got a governor running around Europe, even though he says he can’t find his birth certificate and doesn’t know how he can get a passport, he’s running around in Europe talking about everything but the crises that frankly he’s created in our state. “

“ So I really do believe there’s got to be some federal legislation on the horizon that addresses this because you cannot allow one rogue state to screw up the rest of the country. “

“ He’s eviscerated the entire system. You’re going to see eight to $10 gasoline and diesel here very quickly. “

As I stated on the Podcast, we are waiting to hear back from Senator Feterman’s office to get him on the podcast.

Thank you, Katy, for your leadership. We really want to help you in the fight to keep California part of the United States.

