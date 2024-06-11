California War on Oil and Gas

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Stuart Turley, discussed the significant shift to the right in the EU elections, Europe's move from Russian gas to more expensive LNG, ongoing talks to maintain the Russian-Ukraine gas pipeline, and California's aggressive stance on oil and gas amid its energy challenges. He also highlighted North America's continued increase in rig counts, noting fluctuations in specific regions like Oklahoma and the Permian Basin. Turley emphasized the geopolitical and economic implications of these energy developments and encouraged viewers to stay informed

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:00 - 5 things to know about the EU election results

03:04 - Europe’s Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

05:03 - Europe in Talks to Keep Russia-Ukraine Gas Pipeline Flowing

06:56 - California’s Impossible War on Oil and Gas

09:13 - California set to crank gas power and emissions to keep cool

10:13 - North America Continues Streak of Rig Additions

12:20 - Outro

June 10, 2024 Mariel Alumit

BRUSSELS — Europe’s conservatives are ecstatic. The European People’s Party (EPP) scored a clear victory in Sunday’s European Parliament election, tightening its grip on the chamber even as far-right groups made major gains across the […]

June 10, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Europe’s switch from Russian pipeline gas to LNG has increased energy costs, despite claims of overcoming dependence without adverse effects. Upcoming winters could see higher gas prices due to increased demand and the end of […]

June 10, 2024 Stu Turley

Russian gas still goes through Ukraine pipeline despite war Parts of Europe are worried about the end of supply deal European officials are in talks to keep gas flowing through a key Russia-Ukraine pipeline, as […]

June 10, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Determined to save the world from climate change, California has nearly shut down its oil and gas industry, though the Golden State currently gets 50 percent of its total energy from oil and another 34 percent from […]

June 10, 2024 Mariel Alumit

LITTLETON, Colorado, June 6 (Reuters) – Scorching temperature forecasts for the western U.S. over the coming days look set to kick-start the high season for natural gas use in the California power system, when the […]

June 10, 2024 Mariel Alumit

North America added nine rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on June 7. Although the U.S. dropped six rigs week on week, Canada added 15 during […]

