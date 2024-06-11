California War on Oil and Gas

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Stuart Turley, discussed the significant shift to the right in the EU elections, Europe's move from Russian gas to more expensive LNG, ongoing talks to maintain the Russian-Ukraine gas pipeline, and California's aggressive stance on oil and gas amid its energy challenges. He also highlighted North America's continued increase in rig counts, noting fluctuations in specific regions like Oklahoma and the Permian Basin. Turley emphasized the geopolitical and economic implications of these energy developments and encouraged viewers to stay informed
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:00 - 5 things to know about the EU election results
03:04 - Europe’s Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG
05:03 - Europe in Talks to Keep Russia-Ukraine Gas Pipeline Flowing
06:56 - California’s Impossible War on Oil and Gas
09:13 - California set to crank gas power and emissions to keep cool
10:13 - North America Continues Streak of Rig Additions
12:20 - Outro
Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.
5 things to know about the EU election results
BRUSSELS — Europe’s conservatives are ecstatic. The European People’s Party (EPP) scored a clear victory in Sunday’s European Parliament election, tightening its grip on the chamber even as far-right groups made major gains across the […]
Europe’s Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG
Europe’s switch from Russian pipeline gas to LNG has increased energy costs, despite claims of overcoming dependence without adverse effects. Upcoming winters could see higher gas prices due to increased demand and the end of […]
Europe in Talks to Keep Russia-Ukraine Gas Pipeline Flowing
Russian gas still goes through Ukraine pipeline despite war Parts of Europe are worried about the end of supply deal European officials are in talks to keep gas flowing through a key Russia-Ukraine pipeline, as […]
California’s Impossible War on Oil and Gas
Determined to save the world from climate change, California has nearly shut down its oil and gas industry, though the Golden State currently gets 50 percent of its total energy from oil and another 34 percent from […]
California set to crank gas power and emissions to keep cool
LITTLETON, Colorado, June 6 (Reuters) – Scorching temperature forecasts for the western U.S. over the coming days look set to kick-start the high season for natural gas use in the California power system, when the […]
North America Continues Streak of Rig Additions
North America added nine rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on June 7. Although the U.S. dropped six rigs week on week, Canada added 15 during […]
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter