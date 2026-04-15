California Running on Empty - A National Security Issue of Biblical Proportions about to happen.

This is a follow-up podcast to the one I had with Mike Ariza, and this time, David Blackmon and Professor Mike Mische are here to discuss the potential 7 Executive Orders that President Trump must enact to literally save the country.

This is an eye-opening discussion from Professor Mische and Mike Ariza, with real boots-on-the-ground information.

“ So, Energy Secretary, Wright - We need the Defense Production Act now. We needed it six months ago. We absolutely need it now. “ Mike Ariza, Downstream Expert in California

We only have a few weeks before the crisis hits. Now, not tomorrow, now is the time for President Trump to act.

1. California’s Energy Crisis & Supply Shortages

The discussion centers on a critical fuel shortage affecting California, including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. This is driven by the shutdown of major refineries in the state, creating concerns about price spikes, supply disruptions, and impacts on transportation, agriculture, and military operations.

2. Proposed Executive Orders & Defense Production Act

Experts have drafted seven executive orders that could be invoked under the Defense Production Act to address the crisis. These orders aim to:

Increase domestic oil and gas production

Reopen and support refineries

Override California’s regulatory authority for faster response

The discussion suggests these would likely withstand legal challenges

3. National Security Implications

The conversation emphasizes broader security concerns, noting that California has historically been a major fuel supplier for the U.S. military and economy. The loss of refining capacity and increasing reliance on imports pose serious risks, especially in potential conflicts or global supply chain disruptions.

4. Politics & Ideology in Energy Policy

The podcast discussion suggests California’s government has been unwilling or unable to address the crisis due to ideological priorities—particularly climate change policies—which have been prioritized over ensuring reliable and affordable energy supplies.

5. Urgency & Consequences of Inaction

Experts emphasize the critical need for immediate intervention, warning of severe consequences, including fuel shortages, price spikes, economic disruption, and national security risks if action isn’t taken.

David Blackmon's Energy Additions David Blackmon had some fantastic questions.

“ However, you know, when you look at how it’s been tested in the past, it prevails. I mean, the act is very clear, and it’s tied to the supremacy clause of the Constitution, and it is tied to oath of office of the president, and its tied to executive branch. “ Professor Mische, USC, Energy Expert, Author

“ So based on the public information that we have We believe that California will start seeing, you know, gasoline issues, supply issues in about two to three weeks. “ Professor Mische, USC, Energy Expert, Author

“ So, Energy Secretary, Wright - We need the Defense Production Act now. We needed it six months ago. We absolutely need it now. “ Mike Ariza, Downstream Expert in California

This is now critical.

These would stabilize California fuels markets, and assure that California crude oil producers and refinery operators could support U.S. force readiness and the security of the U.S.

By Katy Grimes, April 13, 2026 6:01 am

Confronting the potential of gasoline shortages and severe price hikes, seven draft Executive Orders to address California’s war on the oil and gas industry are making their way through Washington, D.C. to President Donald J. Trump. The Executive Orders are intended to ensure that the United States has the necessary fuels from California to provide for its national security.

“California’s Governor and Legislature, through its past and most recent actions, and despite numerous warnings, have proven that they are incapable or unwilling to address its self-created fuel crisis, as well as the broader security of the nation,” wrote USC Professor Michael Mische, and his co-authors UC-Berkeley Professor James Rector, and U.S. Oil and Gas Association President, Tim Stewart. “The U.S., California, and global security would benefit from President Trump’s further and immediate invocation of the Defense Production Act (DPA). As a blueprint for Presidential consideration, we offer seven potential Executive Orders (EO) that POTUS may immediately consider ensuring that the U.S. has the necessary fuels from California to provide for its national security”:

1- Executive Order #1: Allowing offshore oil production and use of all appropriate main and feeder pipeline systems necessary to move offshore crude oil production onshore using the existing pipeline network and onto California refineries or maritime terminals. (Done but in litigation).

2- EO #2: To declare the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) “special blend” gasoline detrimental to U.S. national security, and to the economic vitality of California by revoking and eliminating requirement to use the “special blend” in California and to provide for the use of the national and more common Reformulated Fuel Standard for gasoline in California to alleviate gasoline shortages.

3- EO #3: To remove and revoke state and local control and development restrictions on both offshore and onshore in-state crude oil and gas proven and potential reserves and existing crude oil production assets (such as platforms) and drilling restrictions to immediately increase oil production, by any means necessary, by declaring the oi reserves in the counties of Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Monterey, Orange, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties national security assets and henceforth under the auspices and direction of the Department of Energy and other designated Federal agencies and exempt from all California stated and local purview.

4- EO #4: To vest all control and management of California crude oil and gasoline pipelines under the auspices and direction of the Department of Energy and other designated Federal agencies.

5- EO #5: To direct all California refineries to increase jet and diesel fuel production and encourage importation of U.S. refined gasoline products from Gulf of America refineries (see EO#2) pursuant to production plans approved by the Department of Energy, Department of War, and other designated Federal agencies.

6- EO #6: To direct the Secretary of Energy to immediately enter into a lease and operating agreement with Valero for the reanimation of the Benecia refinery complex for a guaranteed period of seven years. Said agreement could be either federal government only or reflective of a federal government-private relationship. The agreement would provide for the U.S. government to procure 100% of Valero Benecia refinery production. Said production will be contractually directed to U.S. military usage and to the state of Nevada in percentages to be determined by the Secretary of Energy in collaboration with the Secretary of War, Secretary of Interior, and the Governor of Nevada.

7- EO #7: To direct the Secretary of Energy, or his delegate, to create an operational and organizational structure for the deployment, oversight and coordination of the Executive Orders in California and the state’s energy strategies for a period of seven years.

“President Trump can fix the California energy debacle. Invocation of these Executive Orders would have an immediate and positive effect on stabilizing the California fuels markets while providing high levels of certainty and assurance that California crude oil producers and refinery operators could support U.S. force readiness and the security of the U.S.,” Professor Mische said.

Connect with Professor Mische on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-a-mische-987b30a/

Connect with Mike Ariza on X https://x.com/MikeAriza4531

Important Story Links: California will be a national security risk for the entire country!

California Gasoline Supply Outlook: A Disaster in the Making https://californiaglobe.com/fr/california-gasoline-supply-outlook-a-disaster-in-the-making/

California’s Oil and Gas Crisis: From Military Threat to Mass Starvation

https://californiaglobe.com/fr/from-military-threat-to-mass-starvation/

EXCLUSIVE: Executive Orders for President Trump: Ensuring that US has Necessary Fuels from California to Provide US National Security

https://californiaglobe.com/fr/executive-orders-for-president-trump-ensuring-that-us-has-necessary-fuels-from-california-to-provide-us-national-security/

Energy News Beat SubStack

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

A shout-out to our New Sponsor, Data2 - We will be running an AI Centered Series and have lots of data rolling out!. https://www.data2.ai/resources/the-decision-lag-report

And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor.