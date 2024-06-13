California lawmakers in standoff with Gavin Newsom over $400M loan to keep Diablo Canyon open
California lawmakers rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s bid to include another $400 million for Pacific Gas & Electric Company in the state budget, in a political standoff that began in 2022 with a bargain to keep the Diablo Canyon Power Plant open.
Newsom cut a $1.4 billion deal to keep the nuclear plant operational until 2030 amid record summer temperatures …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.