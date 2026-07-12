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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
16h

California government is full of individuals that have more gall than brains. The attempts to shut down comfortable living by people that are not uber wealthy is immoral, but they are arrogant so they don’t care. The issue of national security is one that the leftist California mindset just cares nothing about. Yet they expect the rest of us to bail them out when they deem it required. The issue of federal resources in the state being restricted from access or their extraction being impaired or shut down is not discussed in the media. But the issue is close to a break point. The Sable offshore issue is small to what’s on the horizon. If I were to bet I would bet with the Trump administration against the weak minded low skilled leftist California establishment. It is just wholly arrogant that the California government thinks they can override the federal rights to operate the military and other federal assets. The state is in financial disarray and the fraud is as bad as Minnesota. Perhaps there will be enough pain inflicted on California voters to make a change but then again they voted for this clown show and then ratified the governors behavior in the recall.

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2 replies by Stu Turley and others
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
14h

I can only pray that President Trump will somehow put his boot down on these CA dems and treat it the same way someone would as they put out a smoldering cigarette.

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