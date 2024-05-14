California Gas Regulators Ensure Prices Might Never Go Down With Hidden 50 Cent Annual Tax Increase
A little-known longstanding fossil fuels reduction program that was put in place by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) could very well lead to a 50-cent per gallon cost increase for gasoline and diesel fuel sold in the state. The report, released in September by the state’s environmental regulator body, says that California may see the increase o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.