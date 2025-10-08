This was a fun podcast featuring

of Californians for Energy and Science, along with

of the Energy Impacts podcast.

We covered some critical points about the total failure of Gavin Newsom’s war on oil and gas, and you have to ask the real question. Did Gavin Newsom do such a great job on the war that he has driven the oil companies out to the point of a total market collapse?

We cover the new attempt by Governor Newsom to allow drilling in Kern County.

The math ain’t mathing. Even with the addition of several thousand permits, the amount of oil may not be enough to keep the pipeline from losing money or going bankrupt. Mike brings up the point that the pipeline is losing 2 million dollars a month, and if it closes, it will be just as big a disaster for consumers as the refinery closures.

Full Video

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Introduction

02:25 - California’s Policy Failures Under Newsom

03:41 - Drilling Permits and Production Challenges

05:16 - Regulatory Red Tape and Permitting Delays

07:10 - California’s Pipeline Crisis

09:28 - Oil Seeps and Environmental Misconceptions

11:37 - Refinery Closures and National Security Risks

15:38 - Import Dependence and Foreign Control

16:44 - The Best Rock, the Worst Policy

17:36 - Ignoring Science for Political Agendas

19:58 - Political Landscape

22:02 - Shutting Down Productive Oil Fields

24:58 - Hope for Change and Leadership

26:31 - Mike’s Encounter with Governor Doug Burgum

31:18 - The Root of California’s Crisis: Activist Control

33:44 - Reforming the System: IRS and Nonprofit Abuse

35:46 - The Need for Transparency and True Innovation

39:04 - America’s Energy Independence vs. China’s Influence

42:18 - California’s Solar Subsidy Myth

45:10 - Wind and Solar: Hidden Environmental Liabilities - No land reclamation is funded for the 79,000 wind turbines in the U.S.

45:59 - Lithium Battery Hazards and Waste Mismanagement

47:49 - Closing Thoughts and Call to Action

Again, thank you to David Blackmon and Mike Umbro for highlighting this huge energy crisis in California. We have a significant number of visitors to our sites from California, New York, New Jersey, and other states with high taxes and unfavorable energy policies.

If you have not calculated your tax burden yet, please get with your tax professional.

