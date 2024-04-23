California is close to completing a two-year investigation into Exxon on allegations of plastic pollution. After that, the state will decide whether to sue the supermajor for polluting or not.
That’s what California’s Attorney General told Reuters, using rhetoric that suggested the lawsuit is the more likely outcome.
“We are soon going to be ready to get …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.