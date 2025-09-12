Politico wrote a great article pointing out that the Environmental justice groups were riding the momentum against the industry, but then refinery closure announcements changed everything.

Gavin Newsom and Californians are facing a real energy crisis, one that is being fueled by the backs of U.S. taxpayers. How much money was given to the “Environmental justice groups” from USAID and the Obama and Biden machines? When will we see accountability for the graft and corruption? And I would even call it brainwashing.

They single-handedly created the biggest energy crisis for a state that happens to be the largest economy of the individual states and imports over 65% of its oil from foreign sources. At the same time, it does more harm to the environment by putting oil, gasoline, and diesel on tankers and shipping from all points of the globe.

I just interviewed Steve Hilton and George Harmer last night on the California energy crisis. It was both a fun and sad interview at the same time, as Steve was close to Charlie Kirk, and Charlie had really helped his campaign and the Californians. Steve Hilton is the best man for the job to clean up and fix California for Californians.

From the Politico Article:

Organizations that started the year with ambitious goals of passing legislation to hold polluting companies liable for climate change damages — fresh off the ballot box defeat of an industry referendum challenging the state’s oil well setback law — instead find themselves making a last-ditch effort with just days left to kill SB 237, a bill backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and legislative leaders that would boost drilling in Kern County. That shift in momentum towards industry reflects Democratic lawmakers’ fears that the planned closures of two of the state’s nine refineries could send gas prices soaring — just as they’re trying to claw back seats from Republicans in a midterm election where both parties are trying to claim the affordability champion mantle. And it highlights the political risks of aggressively moving away from fossil fuels without a transition plan in place. The episode is a microcosm of Democrats’ national reckoning over environmental protections that President Donald Trump has cast as cost drivers, putting environmental groups on the back foot. “It’s one thing to have the sound bites at the ready during a campaign,” said Andrew Acosta, a veteran Democratic campaign consultant. “It’s different when all of a sudden a refinery says, ‘We’re out of here, California.’ That’s where we are now — this is real.” Environmental groups haven’t given up the fight yet. Groups, including a campaign backed by Jane Fonda, announced their opposition to Democrats’ oil drilling bill shortly after it was published Wednesday morning, and erected model oil derricks on the Capitol lawn Thursday in protest. But the vote count is looking insurmountable as even progressive stalwarts like Assemblymember Isaac Bryan and Sen. Henry Stern have voiced support for the plan to give state approval for a county ordinance that streamlines environmental permitting for new oil wells, which environmental justice groups had up until this point successfully stymied in court. And lobbyists for the groups conceded that the fact a deal had been endorsed by Newsom, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D) and Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire (D) means it likely already has the votes to pass. They didn’t offer a vote count or names of lawmakers they’re trying to win over. The writing was on the wall as early as April, when Valero announced the planned closure of its Bay Area refinery, a moment that marked a palpable shift in rhetoric around the Capitol. “Call me born again, but I have seen the light on exactly what you’re talking about,” Stern told Republican colleagues during an April legislative hearing. “Kern County should be unleashed.” The development has left organizations that praised Newsom in recent years for hammering Big Oil as the villain behind high gas prices fuming. “What is particularly gut-wrenching about this moment is that it follows on the heels of some real leadership, strong leadership from the governor and the legislature on the policies we need,” said Kassie Siegel, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute.

Both the Politico Article and Steve Hilton are spot on, and they want to “Unleash Kern County.”

What impressed me most about my interview with Steve Hilton is that he has a plan, has written the book, and has assembled a team of experts. The book “Califailure” is well done and precisely describes what needs to happen.

Also in the interview was George Harmer, Californians for Energy & Science, who works with

, who has been on the Energy News Beat podcast before, and is a trusted resource on California Energy issues. Steve’s selection of them to help solve the oil and gas issues in the state is critical, and shows me that he learned from being one of the top administrators in the UK government how to pick good people.

I do not see Gavin Newsom able to weasel his way out of the total collapse of the energy system in California in time for a bid for President. The energy crisis is such a catastrophic failure that it is very much like the dust storm in the movie The Mummy that is about to wipe out humanity.

As for the Trump adminstration, and Secretary Chris Wright, this is a huge issue. Global energy dominance cannot be achieved with California in its current state.

Our hearts and Prayers go out to the Charlie Kirk family, and I am honored to have been able to talk with Steve Hilton on a podcast interview, trying to help with solutions rather than complain about a broken system.

Stay tuned for the interview after it rolls out of production.