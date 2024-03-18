Cali Railroad Needs $100B More

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related headlines. They start with California's high-speed rail project, which now requires another $100 billion, highlighting the escalating costs and mismanagement. They also touch on the shifting timelines for net-zero climate goals, with executives increasingly projecting attainment by 2060 instead of 2050 due to challenges in transitioning to renewable energy. Criticism is directed towards Biden's budget, viewed as detrimental to reliable energy sources and freedom, particularly with its hefty green subsidies. They discuss Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's plan to cut greenhouse gases by phasing out coal plants and boosting renewables, though there are concerns about its economic viability. Lastly, they review oil and gas market trends, noting an increase in rig counts but expressing skepticism about the economic rationale behind certain decisions, such as adding gas rigs amid low prices. Throughout, there's a mix of analysis, humor, and skepticism about government policies and industry actions.

00:00 - Intro

01:34 - California: We Need *Another* $100 Billion for High-Speed Rail – What is a few billion between friends?

06:07 - Net zero: climate goal will slide to 2060 or later as transition investments fail to pay off, Bain & Co survey says

10:17 - Biden’s budget: A continued attack on reliable energy and freedom

12:42 - Pennsylvania governor unveils plan to cut greenhouse gases, boost renewables in big energy producer

17:14 - Markets Update - Oil prices dip, but set for weekly gain of over 3% and Rig Counts

22:41 - Outro

March 17, 2024 Stu Turley

source: Hot Air: Ed Morrissey: Hey, a hundred billion here, a hundred billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money. But apparently not real progress. When I first started writing about California’s high-speed […]

March 17, 2024 Stu Turley

Confidence is eroding, as the percentage of executives predicting net zero by 2060 instead of 2050 rises to 62 per cent from 54 per cent a year ago Customers’ reluctance to pay higher prices prevents […]

March 17, 2024 Stu Turley

President Joe Biden’s FY 2025 budget request of $7.3 trillion is exactly what Americans should have expected: increased spending and taxes. A budget is more than just numbers, though. It’s a reflection of policy priorities and the ideological perspective […]

March 17, 2024 Stu Turley

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro unveiled a plan Wednesday to fight climate change, saying he will back legislation to make power plant owners in the nation’s third-biggest energy-producing state pay for their […]

