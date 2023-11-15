BW LNG, MOL shortlisted to provide Poland’s first FSRU
Oslo-based BW LNG, a unit of Singapore’s BW, and Japan’s MOL have been shortlisted by Gaz-System to provide Poland’s first floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) as part of the Gdansk LNG import project.
Poland’s Gaz-System said in a statement on Tuesday it has signed term sheets with the two shipowners following the completion of the first part…
