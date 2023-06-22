Buying renewable energy doesn’t mean what you think
THE POPULAR METHOD OF BUYING RENEWABLE ‘CREDITS’ FOR EMISSIONS INFLATES GREEN POWER CLAIMS
Imagine that you want to go green. You go to your utility and say you want to buy power — power specifically from a solar or wind farm, power that doesn’t come with sky-high carbon emissions or harmful air pollution. Your home uses about 10 megawatt-hours of electricity per year, so you buy that amount of solar and wind.
Congratulations! You’ve just eras…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.