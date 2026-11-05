The American Mirror: New York and New England

Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Energy Independence Bill would end the law on new oil and gas licenses in Britain. A typical British household’s capped bill is already £1,723 a year. In New York and New England, which blocked fracking and new pipelines, residential electricity costs 32 to 66 percent more than the U.S. average. Here is what the bill does, what it could cost, and the best arguments on both sides.

If you have ever opened a winter heating bill and wondered why it keeps climbing, the United Kingdom just gave you a case study to watch. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s government introduced a bill to make new North Sea oil and gas exploration illegal, the Telegraph reported. The point of putting it in law, the paper said, is to stop future ministers from easily reversing the ban. The Conservatives and Reform UK have already pledged to restart exploration if they win power.

I have a simple thesis for this one: energy security starts at home. Britain is choosing to buy more of its oil and gas from abroad. America’s Northeast made a similar choice a decade ago, and its families pay some of the highest power prices in the country. The numbers below support part of that story. They also complicate it, and we show both.

What the bill actually does

The Energy Independence Bill is a Government Bill, numbered Bill 176, and had its formal First Reading in the House of Commons on Nov. 4. No date has been set for Second Reading, where MPs first debate it. Burnham, who became Prime Minister on July 20 (GOV.UK), is its political driver; Miatta Fahnbulleh is Energy Secretary and the bill’s sponsor. It is a proposal, not yet law.

According to the government’s factsheet, the bill would remove the North Sea Transition Authority’s power to grant new oil and gas licenses. Existing fields keep producing. In place of new licenses come “Transitional Energy Certificates,” which allow extra production only from existing fields or tiebacks to them, not exploration of new areas. The bill would also end new onshore oil and gas licenses in England, including fracking (factsheet), and new coal-mining licenses except for public-safety purposes (bill clause 161; Explanatory Notes). The government told the BBC the certificates could allow about 60 million barrels of production.

The bill is not only about drilling. It would also formally scrap gas standing charges, the BBC reports. It would also put on a permanent legal footing the shift of most Renewables Obligation costs from bills to taxpayers, around £90 a year per household, part of the £150 cut announced in the 2025 Autumn Budget and already in effect since April (GOV.UK overview; Explanatory Notes). “Together, these changes will bring bills down for good, give families greater security and put Britain back in control of its energy future,” Burnham said (BBC).

Can a future government undo it?

Yes, but it gets harder. Britain’s Parliament cannot bind its successors, so any later Parliament can repeal the ban with a new Act. “Parliament is sovereign and fully has the power to reverse the new ban,” Dan Slater of Zeus Capital told the Telegraph. Chris Sawyer of law firm Pinsent Masons has said putting the restrictions in primary legislation makes the policy “more difficult for future governments to unwind” (Pinsent Masons). In practice, a future government would need Commons time, a majority and the political will. Investors deciding today on 20-year projects have to price that risk now.

What British households pay now

Ofgem’s price cap for a typical household paying by direct debit is £1,723 a year from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, up 4 percent, Ofgem said, blaming higher wholesale gas prices tied to the Middle East conflict. That followed a 13 percent rise in July, from £1,477 to £1,663 on Ofgem’s new typical-use basis and from £1,641 to £1,862 on the previous one (Ofgem). Electricity under the cap costs 26.32 pence per kilowatt-hour plus a 54.83 pence daily standing charge (Ofgem rates). At £1 = $1.347 (Nov. 4 close), that unit rate is about 35.5 U.S. cents, nearly double the U.S. average and above every New England state. British gas, at 7.97 pence per kilowatt-hour, is roughly twice the U.S. residential average on an energy-equivalent basis, by our math. Both are Energy News Beat conversions; see Methodology in the Appendix.

Chart 1. Ofgem price cap for a typical dual-fuel household paying by direct debit, pounds a year. Navy uses 2023 typical use; red uses 2026 typical use, in force from July 1, 2026. The two series are not directly comparable. Source: Ofgem.

Britain’s shrinking home supply

Britain imported 43.3 percent of its energy in 2025, per the government’s DUKES 2026. In 2000, it was a net exporter. Oil and gas production is 75 percent below its 1999 peak, and gas output hit a record low for this century. The UK’s net import dependency was 50 percent for oil and 49 percent for gas in 2025, per UK Energy in Brief. Here is a twist for American readers: the United States was Britain’s top crude supplier in 2025, at 30 percent of crude imports, ahead of Norway at 27 percent.

Chart 4. UK net import dependency, percent of primary energy supply. Source: DUKES 2026 Chapter 1 and UK Energy in Brief 2026.

The American Mirror: New York and New England

New York announced its fracking ban in December 2014 and wrote it into state law in the April 2020 budget, which bars permits for high-volume hydraulic fracturing (NYSDEC; state law). That left the Marcellus gas next door in Pennsylvania, so New York and New England depend on pipelines to bring it in.

Those pipelines became the battlegrounds. Federal regulators approved the 125-mile Constitution Pipeline in December 2014 (StateImpact). New York denied its water-quality certificate in April 2016 (NYSDEC), and Williams canceled the project in February 2020 (Reuters). A 2025 revival stalled when the company withdrew its New York application in November 2025. Federal regulators are now pushing it forward, and New York has sued (WXXI). The Northeast Supply Enhancement line, which would add 400,000 dekatherms a day for New York City and Long Island, broke ground earlier this year in Brooklyn. But a federal appeals court has vacated New Jersey’s permit, putting its Nov. 1, 2027 in-service date at risk (ENR).

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Last winter showed what tight pipes mean. New England’s wholesale power costs hit $6.5 billion, up 45 percent and the highest since 2014, said the grid’s market monitor. Pipelines were “significantly constrained throughout Winter 2026,” LNG sendout into the region roughly doubled (up 105 percent, mostly from Everett and Saint John), and power plants burned the most oil since at least 2015. The monitor pointed to “limited gas pipeline infrastructure, coupled with the absence of local natural gas deposits.”

Chart 3. U.S. households heating mainly with heating oil, thousands, winter 2026-27. Source: EIA Winter Fuels Outlook, Oct. 6, 2026; weekly prices for the week of Nov. 2, 2026. Northeast share is an Energy News Beat calculation.

The price gap at the meter

From January through August, the average U.S. household paid 18.19 cents per kilowatt-hour for electricity, per EIA. New England paid 28.78 cents, 58 percent more. Massachusetts and Maine paid 66 percent more, New York 61 percent, Rhode Island 60 percent, Connecticut 51 percent, New Hampshire 48 percent, and Vermont 32 percent. For every 1,000 kilowatt-hours, a New England household pays about $106 more than the national average.

Chart 2. Average residential electricity price, cents per kWh, January to August 2026. Source: EIA Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.B (preliminary). Percent gaps are Energy News Beat calculations.

Natural gas tells a similar, smaller story. In 2025, Massachusetts homes paid $25.06 per thousand cubic feet against a U.S. average of $15.34, a 63 percent premium; New York paid 15 percent more (EIA). And the Northeast is home to 82 percent of the 4.1 million U.S. households that heat mainly with oil, per EIA’s Winter Fuels Outlook, which expects those households to spend $2,115 this winter, up 21 percent.

Virginia: the honest exception

Virginia passed a sweeping clean-energy law in 2020. The Virginia Clean Economy Act sets a 100 percent renewable mandate for Dominion Energy by 2045 and Appalachian Power by 2050. Yet Virginians paid 16.95 cents per kilowatt-hour this year, 7 percent below the U.S. average (EIA). One difference: Virginia did not block gas supply. The Mountain Valley Pipeline was cleared to begin service into the state in June 2024 (CRS). Virginia’s residential gas did cost 9 percent more than the national average in 2025 (EIA). But the state does not fit the Northeast pattern, and we will not pretend it does. Virginia has other problems, and we are working on those. They are a little more detailed.

What it means for consumers

For British families, the ban will not change this winter’s bill. New fields take years to build, and the next price cap, due later this month, will reflect global gas markets. The longer-run question is whether Britain keeps paying world prices plus shipping for fuel it could have produced. For American readers, the Northeast is the lesson: when supply routes are blocked, the region leans on LNG and oil in a cold snap, and households absorb the price spikes. If you heat with oil, the price is close to national levels this week, $6.07 a gallon before taxes in New England versus $6.14 nationally (EIA), but your exposure to winter spikes is not.

What investors are watching

Investors will watch three things. First, Rosebank, the field 80 miles northwest of Shetland that the BBC says holds 300 million to 500 million barrels; Fahnbulleh was “minded to reject” it, the Telegraph reported, while the Jackdaw gas field was approved about two weeks before the bill (BBC). Second, how generous Transitional Energy Certificates prove in practice. Third, the political clock: a change of government could reopen licensing, but any 2030s barrels depend on decisions made now. Ashley Kelty of Panmure Liberum called the policy the “lunacy of net zero dogma” (Telegraph). In the U.S., watch whether federal regulators can push Constitution and NESE past state permit fights. None of this is investment advice.

Caveats, and the case for the ban

The other side has real arguments. Labor’s 2024 manifesto argued new licenses “will not take a penny off bills” (Telegraph), because gas is priced on world markets. Opponents of Rosebank say its oil would largely be exported to be refined (BBC). Supporters say the ban gives workers and investors “important and welcome clarity,” as one Energy Voice analysis put it. Greenpeace UK called the bill a “positive step forward for the clean energy transition” (BBC). Northeast power prices have many causes besides pipelines: taxes, transmission costs, older housing, weather and state climate programs. We have not isolated any single one. New England’s residential electricity prices were flat this year (January to August) while the national average rose 7 percent (EIA), though New Hampshire rose 15 percent, New York 12 percent and Maine 10 percent while Connecticut fell 9 percent. A new 1,200-megawatt line from Quebec began operating in January (ISO-NE). Virginia breaks the pattern. And Britain’s price cap changed its consumption basis in July and removed VAT from electricity in October, so cap figures before and after are not directly comparable.

STU’S TAKE

Opinion. Every number is linked to its source.

This is my view, and I will own it: energy security starts at home. Britain produced more energy than it used in 2000. Last year it imported 43.3 percent of it (DUKES), and America is now its top crude supplier at 30 percent (UK Energy in Brief). Now Prime Minister Burnham wants to make new exploration illegal (Telegraph). A typical British household’s capped bill is already £1,723 a year (Ofgem), and an electricity unit rate is near 35.5 U.S. cents at today’s exchange rate (Ofgem rates).

We ran this experiment in America. New York banned fracking and blocked the Constitution Pipeline (NYSDEC). New England power costs 58 percent more than the national average this year, and New York 61 percent more (EIA). Last winter, constrained pipelines sent the region scrambling for LNG and oil (ISO-NE). Virginia shows it is not that simple: big climate goals, but below-average power prices (EIA), and a new gas pipeline (CRS).

My bottom line: you can have climate goals, but when you shut off your own supply, your consumers pay the shipping bill and the risk premium. Britain should keep the door open.

And American Voters should not hit the snooze button on election day. When you vote Blue, you get 52% higher electricity bills, and the same type of impact on gasoline, diesel, and heating oil.

We are working on an article for our interview next week with Tucker Perkins on the Utility Warnings vs. Grid Reality. Tucker has been on the Energy News Beat podcast before, and it will be great to get an update from him. As President and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council, he could offer an impactful perspective for many Americans. I am trying to finish my backup and microgrid within the next week, and will be writing on the good, the bad, and the really homely.

Yesterday’s podcast with Rey Trevinio, Senator Alen Armstrong, and Steve Reese was fun and insightful. It got me fired up to get more information to Consumers, investors, and folks so they can make better decisions.

We are expanding the Consumer and Investment Market Watch for Political actions, and stay tuned as we are gearing up to make sure consumers don’t have to rely on mainstream media. Do your own research and trust nobody. We provide our sources, so we can be fact-checked, and we fact-check ourselves just for fun. My wife is now frustrated, as she has spent 40 years fact-checking me, and is running out of things to do. Just saying she is a saint.

Tomorrow morning is Doug Sandridge and the Energy Transition that did not happen, and Monday is a banger with Doomberg and Charlie Garcia.

Appendix

Sources, verbatim excerpts, data tables and methodology for this article. UK cap prices are for Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026; U.S. electricity prices are January to August 2026; heating oil prices are for the week of Nov. 2, 2026, unless noted.

A. Sources, with links and access dates

All accessed Nov. 5, 2026.

1. The Telegraph, Jonathan Leake, Andy Burnham to make new North Sea drilling illegal, Nov. 4, 2026, 5:35 p.m. GMT (11:35 a.m. CT). Read in full. Open at telegraph.co.uk

2. The Telegraph, Labour MPs accuse Andy Burnham of hypocrisy over North Sea drilling ban, Nov. 5, 2026. Headline and summary only. Open at telegraph.co.uk

3. The Telegraph, Energy secretary “minded to reject” Rosebank oil field, Oct. 21, 2026. Open at telegraph.co.uk

4. UK Parliament, Energy Independence Bill, Government Bill, Bill 176 2026-27, bill page (status: First Reading, House of Commons, Nov. 4, 2026; sponsor Miatta Fahnbulleh). Open at bills.parliament.uk

5. UK Parliament, Energy Independence Bill (Bill 176), as introduced Nov. 4, 2026, bill text. Open at publications.parliament.uk

6. UK Parliament, Energy Independence Bill Explanatory Notes (Bill 176-EN), Nov. 4, 2026. Open at publications.parliament.uk

7. GOV.UK, Prime Minister: Andy Burnham (“became Prime Minister on 20 July 2026”). Open at gov.uk

8. Ofgem, Summary of changes to energy price cap, 1 July to 30 September 2026 (revised typical consumption values), June 2026. Open at ofgem.gov.uk

9. GOV.UK, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Energy Independence Bill factsheet: Ending new oil and gas licences and introducing Transitional Energy Certificates, Nov. 2026. Open at gov.uk

10. GOV.UK, Energy Independence Bill factsheet: overview, Nov. 2026. Open at gov.uk

11. BBC News, Angus Cochrane, UK government to outlaw new North Sea drilling, Nov. 4-5, 2026. Open at bbc.com

12. Energy Voice, “Economic sacrilege”: critics slam new energy independence Bill, Nov. 2026. Open at energyvoice.com

13. Pinsent Masons (Out-Law), King’s Speech: UK government pursues “energy independence”, 2026 (Chris Sawyer comments). Open at pinsentmasons.com

14. Ofgem, Energy price cap will rise by 4% from October 2026, press release, Aug. 26, 2026. Open at ofgem.gov.uk

15. Ofgem, Energy price cap will rise by 13% from July, press release, May 27, 2026. Open at ofgem.gov.uk

16. Ofgem, Energy price cap (default tariff) levels, historical cap levels page. Open at ofgem.gov.uk

17. Ofgem, Energy price cap unit rates and standing charges, Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026. Open at ofgem.gov.uk

18. UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Digest of UK Energy Statistics (DUKES) 2026, Chapter 1, July 2026. Open at assets.publishing.service.gov.uk

19. UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, UK Energy in Brief 2026, July 2026. Open at assets.publishing.service.gov.uk

20. Dow Jones via Morningstar, Sterling Gains 0.45% to $1.3473, Data Talk, Nov. 4, 2026. Open at morningstar.com

21. U.S. EIA, Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.B, average price of electricity to ultimate customers, year to date through August 2026 (released October 2026; 2026 data preliminary). Open at eia.gov

22. U.S. EIA, Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.A, average price of electricity to ultimate customers, August 2026. Open at eia.gov

23. U.S. EIA, Natural Gas Prices, residential, annual, dollars per thousand cubic feet, 2025. Open at eia.gov

24. U.S. EIA, Heating Oil Residential Price, weekly, week of Nov. 2, 2026. Open at eia.gov

25. U.S. EIA, Short-Term Energy Outlook, Winter Fuels Outlook, Oct. 6, 2026. Open at eia.gov

26. U.S. EIA, press release, EIA expects a mixed picture for winter fuel costs this year, Oct. 6, 2026. Open at eia.gov

27. ISO New England Internal Market Monitor, Winter 2026 Quarterly Markets Report (Dec. 1, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2026), July 9, 2026. Open at iso-ne.com

28. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, High-Volume Hydraulic Fracturing in NYS. Open at dec.ny.gov

29. New York State Senate, Open Legislation, Environmental Conservation Law section 23-0501. Open at nysenate.gov

30. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Constitution Pipeline Project page (2016 denial; Nov. 7, 2025, withdrawal). Open at dec.ny.gov

31. Reuters, Williams cancels N.Y. Constitution natgas pipeline, Feb. 24, 2020. Open at reuters.com

32. StateImpact Pennsylvania (NPR), Constitution Pipeline project ends as builder cites “diminished” return on investment, Feb. 25, 2020. Open at stateimpact.npr.org

33. WXXI News (New York Public News Network), The Trump administration wants to revive the Constitution Pipeline. New York is fighting back, Oct. 9, 2026. Open at wxxinews.org

34. Engineering News-Record, Bryan Gottlieb, Court Setback Puts Williams’ $1B Northeast Gas Pipeline Schedule at Risk, Oct. 26, 2026. Open at enr.com

35. Virginia Department of Energy, The Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) summary. Open at energy.virginia.gov

36. Congressional Research Service, Mountain Valley Pipeline: Past the Finish Line, IN12032. Open at congress.gov

B. Excerpts

“The Bill removes the NSTA’s power to grant new oil and gas licences” ... Transitional Energy Certificates allow additional production only where it is part of an existing field or linked to one through a tieback, and cannot authorise exploration of new, unlicensed areas. (GOV.UK factsheet, paraphrase of the second clause) Open at gov.uk

“Production in 2025 was 75% lower than its peak years” (GOV.UK factsheet) Open at gov.uk

“Together, these changes will bring bills down for good, give families greater security and put Britain back in control of its energy future.” (Prime Minister Andy Burnham, via BBC) Open at bbc.com

“parliament is sovereign and fully has the power to reverse the new ban.” (Dan Slater, Zeus Capital, in the Telegraph, Nov. 4, 2026) Open at telegraph.co.uk

Shadow Energy Secretary Andrew Bowie: “Might as well hang a closed for business sign over Aberdeen and the North Sea.” (BBC) Open at bbc.com

David Whitehouse, Offshore Energies UK: “Today, Britain imports more than 40% of the energy it needs, leaving households and businesses exposed in an increasingly volatile world.” (BBC) Open at bbc.com

Russell Borthwick, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce: “The question is whether we produce more of it here, supporting British jobs, investment and energy security, or pay other countries to produce it for us.” (BBC) Open at bbc.com

“The UK’s net import dependency stood at 43.3 per cent, down from 43.7 per cent in 2024.” ... “Oil and gas production is 75 per cent below the peak recorded in 1999” (DUKES 2026, Chapter 1) Open at assets.publishing.service.gov.uk

“In 2025 the US accounted for 30%, whilst Norway accounted for 27% of UK crude oil imports.” (UK Energy in Brief 2026) Open at assets.publishing.service.gov.uk

“In New England, limited gas pipeline infrastructure, coupled with the absence of local natural gas deposits, can lead to procurement challenges for operators of natural gas-fired generators.” ... “New England gas pipelines were significantly constrained throughout Winter 2026, and the region was reliant on LNG sendout to provide liquidity during gas-scarce, high-priced periods.” (ISO-NE Internal Market Monitor, July 9, 2026) Open at iso-ne.com

“LNG sendout increased significantly, reaching approximately 45.9 million MMBtu in Winter 2026 compared to 22.4 million MMBtu in Winter 2025 (a 105% increase)” (ISO-NE Internal Market Monitor) Open at iso-ne.com

Transco said losing the New Jersey certification “will delay construction” in the state and could jeopardize its Nov. 1, 2027, in-service date. (ENR, Oct. 26, 2026) Open at enr.com

“Greenpeace UK called the bill a ‘positive step forward for the clean energy transition’.” (BBC) Open at bbc.com

Amy McCarthy, Greenpeace UK’s head of politics, said saying “a resounding no” to Rosebank “must be step one.” (BBC; a separate quote about Rosebank, not about the bill) Open at bbc.com

“The government said the move could produce about 60 million barrels.” (BBC) Open at bbc.com

Scottish Conservative Douglas Lumsden called the ban “economic sacrilege.” (Energy Voice) Open at energyvoice.com

C. Data tables, with as-of dates

C1. Residential electricity, average price, cents per kWh (EIA Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.B, released October 2026, preliminary)