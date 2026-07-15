Building the Future at Warp Speed: How Aalo Atomics is Solving the Energy Crisis

On July 4th, 2024—America's 250th birthday—something extraordinary happened that most people missed. Allo Atomics turned on a brand new advanced nuclear reactor for the first time in 50 years. But here's what makes this truly revolutionary: they designed, built, and achieved criticality in less than 12 months. In this episode of the Energy Newsbeat Podcast, host Stu Turley sits down with Yasser Arafat, CTO and President of Allo Atomics, to explore how a company that was just two people 2.5 years ago is now rebuilding American manufacturing muscle and solving one of humanity's greatest challenges—powering the AI revolution while ending global energy poverty.

From factory-based mass production to autonomous reactors powered by AI, from 36-day construction timelines to modular power plants that rival grid reliability, this conversation reveals how American innovation is about to transform energy forever.

This is the story of how nuclear went from a decade-long project to a factory product—and why it matters for every country on Earth.

Buckle up, as this was a huge discussion, and I hope that it is the first of many with Aalo Atomics. They are going places, and we need them to be as successful as they seem likely to be. They have the nuclear market and are designing the entire supply chain, from standardized fuel to go-to-market strategies, controlling it along the way.

Secretary Chris Wright was at their offices and personally signed their approvals for critical mass testing. This is huge, and they were one of four reactors that kicked off our 250th anniversary in style.

This is just about as cool as it gets - Well done Aalo Atomics and Secretary Chris Wright!

Share

1. Advanced Nuclear Reactor Development & Achievement

Yasser Arafat, CTO and President of Allo Atomics, discusses their groundbreaking accomplishment of building and turning on a brand new advanced nuclear reactor on July 4th—the first time this has been done in 50 years. This was achieved in less than 12 months as part of an executive order challenge from President Trump.

2. Rapid Company Growth & Manufacturing Scale-Up

Allo Atomics grew from a 2-person company 2.5 years ago to nearly 200 employees. The company is expanding its manufacturing facility from 40,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet this year, with plans to reach a million square feet within three years—positioning it as the largest nuclear reactor manufacturing facility in the United States.

3. Factory-Based Mass Production Model

Rather than traditional project-based nuclear construction, Allo is pioneering a factory mass-production approach similar to the automotive and aerospace industries. This includes automated welding systems and modular component design that can be transported and assembled like “Lego blocks.”

4. AI Data Center Power Demands

The podcast highlights the massive energy needs of AI data centers, which require 60 gigawatts of power over the next five years. Nuclear provides the ideal solution as a 24/7, clean baseload power source that doesn’t depend on weather.

5. Fuel Supply Chain & Enrichment

Discussion of uranium enrichment levels, with Allo’s reactors operating at 5% enrichment using commercially available uranium dioxide fuel—avoiding the need for exotic fuel forms or military-grade materials that would complicate supply chains.

6. Modular Power Plant Design (AuloPOD)

Allo designed a 50-megawatt power plant with multiple reactors and turbines providing N+1 redundancy, achieving 99.9% availability. This allows data centers to operate independently from the grid while maintaining reliability.

7. Accelerated Construction & Deployment

The company built its first nuclear reactor building in just 36 days—reducing construction costs by one-fifth. Their goal is to compress the entire deployment process from order to operation in less than 12 months, compared to the traditional 6-10+ years.

8. Vertical Integration & Supply Chain Solutions

Allo manufactures the majority of hardware in-house while partnering with 100+ suppliers. The philosophy is “no unobtanium”—every component must be obtainable from existing suppliers or manufactured internally.

9. AI Integration in Nuclear Design & Operations

Allo uses AI extensively for engineering design, licensing acceleration, and autonomous reactor operations. They have 62+ major AI projects running, with human validation at every step to ensure quality and safety.

10. Global Energy Impact & Future Applications

The conversation extends beyond data centers to broader applications: ending energy poverty worldwide, powering remote locations, military bases, marine vessels, and even lunar bases. The vision is to transform the U.S. into an energy exporter and uplift nations through reliable, low-cost nuclear power.

11. Series C Funding & IPO Plans

Allo is currently raising Series C funding and plans to go public only after demonstrating its ability to execute at scale with licensed products and generate revenue.

This is a compelling discussion about how American innovation and manufacturing expertise can solve the global energy crisis through advanced nuclear technology.

Check out Aalo Atomics here: https://www.aalo.com/

Connect with Yasir on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yasiraalo/

We have several huge guests trying to schedule, and more information, just not enough time in the day. Buckle up and get ready for some great things.

Share, Subscribe, and thanks to our great patrons, paid Substack Subscribers and Sponsors. We could not do it without all of you on the journey to great things.

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/

Data2: If you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. . https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy

And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor.

https://welldatabase.com/