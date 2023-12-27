Britain’s Net Zero Disaster & The Wind Power Scam
“This is not about complicated issues of cryptocurrency,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos declared in the Sam Bankman-Fried trial, after accusing the defendant of building FTX on a “pyramid of deceit.” Much the same can be said about the foundations of Britain’s net-zero experiment. Energy is complicated, and electricity is essential to modern soci…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.