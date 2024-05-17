BRICS leaders won’t attend Zelensky’s ‘peace conference’ – media
The Brazilian and South African presidents have decided not to participate in the event, which excludes Russia, according to reports
The leaders of Brazil and South Africa will not attend a conference on Ukraine to be hosted by Switzerland next month, reports have said.
The summit, scheduled for June 15-16 at the Burgenstock Resort near Lucerne, is expect…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.