BRICS Dollar Warning

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discuss key energy headlines, including the resilience of coal consumption despite retirements, China's potential to hack the U.S. electrical grid, and Trump's aggressive energy policies, such as unleashing LNG exports and imposing reciprocal tariffs. They highlight geopolitical and economic impacts, like BRICS nations exploring alternatives to the U.S. dollar and potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks affecting oil markets. The episode wraps up with financial market updates, crude oil trends, and a sponsor shoutout.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:23 - The End of Coal Is Nowhere In Sight

03:02 - Coal Consumption Remains High in the United States

04:03 - Could China Hack Our Electric Grid? – in 4 words – Yes and How Soon? The Real Question – Is Mayorkas in on it?

05:20 - ‘BRICS is dead’ if it messes with dollar – Trump

10:09 - Trump Unleashes LNG and Drilling Free-for-All

14:21 - Markets Update

16:22 - Rig Count Overview & Summary Count

17:11 - Diamondback in talks to buy Double Eagle for more than $5 billion, source says

19:06 - Outro

