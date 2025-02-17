BRICS Dollar Warning

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discuss key energy headlines, including the resilience of coal consumption despite retirements, China's potential to hack the U.S. electrical grid, and Trump's aggressive energy policies, such as unleashing LNG exports and imposing reciprocal tariffs. They highlight geopolitical and economic impacts, like BRICS nations exploring alternatives to the U.S. dollar and potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks affecting oil markets. The episode wraps up with financial market updates, crude oil trends, and a sponsor shoutout.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:23 - The End of Coal Is Nowhere In Sight
03:02 - Coal Consumption Remains High in the United States
04:03 - Could China Hack Our Electric Grid? – in 4 words – Yes and How Soon? The Real Question – Is Mayorkas in on it?
05:20 - ‘BRICS is dead’ if it messes with dollar – Trump
10:09 - Trump Unleashes LNG and Drilling Free-for-All
14:21 - Markets Update
16:22 - Rig Count Overview & Summary Count
17:11 - Diamondback in talks to buy Double Eagle for more than $5 billion, source says
19:06 - Outro
Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.
