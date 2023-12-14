BRICS and the Resistance Axis: a convergence of goals
THE GAZA WAR HAS ACCELERATED COOPERATION BETWEEN GLOBAL SOUTH BEHEMOTHS RESISTING WESTERN-BACKED CONFLICT. TOGETHER, THE RUSSIAN-LED BRICS AND IRAN-LED AXIS OF RESISTANCE CAN SHAPE A US-FREE WEST ASIA
MOSCOW – Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a notable pit stop in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to meet, respectively, Emirati President Mohammad bin Zayed (MbZ) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MbS) before flying back to Moscow to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
The three key issues in all three meetings, confirmed by diplomati…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.