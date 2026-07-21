Brent Above 90 Dollars. Hormuz Tensions and the New Oil Reality

Oil is up, China is buying again, and America’s energy future is at a crossroads. In this episode, we tackle eight stories that matter: geopolitical chaos driving Brent above $90, the SPR disaster, Halliburton’s shale boom, the AI data center power crisis, and why the Trump administration is reshaping energy policy. This is the energy news you can’t afford to miss.

I did have a spaz on the mic for about 1 min in there - opps.

1. Oil Market Volatility & Geopolitical Tensions

The podcast opens with oil prices surging above $90/barrel for Brent crude, driven by attacks in Kuwait, tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, and renewed U.S.-Iran tensions. The Houthis are also active in the Red Sea, creating additional supply chain disruptions. Analysts are predicting higher oil prices for longer, with crack spreads at historic highs.

2. U.S. Oil & Gas Production Strength

Halliburton reports positive outlook for North American shale activity in 2026. The U.S. has reached a record 13.586 million barrels per day in 2025, with enhanced oil recovery and the Permian Basin continuing to thrive. Natural gas exports and LNG are highlighted as critical economic drivers.

3. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) Crisis

The Biden administration’s mismanagement of the SPR is heavily criticized—including massive drawdowns without refill (180-300 million barrels), wasted taxpayer dollars on damaged equipment, and aging infrastructure. The GAO warns of “looming operational limitations,” and the host emphasizes the need to refill the SPR given current geopolitical risks.

4. Data Center & AI Power Demand Explosion

Data centers are on track to consume up to 20% of U.S. electricity by 2035 due to AI growth—a 4-5x increase from current levels. However, grid transmission bottlenecks are a major constraint; the U.S. needs 5,000 miles of new high-voltage transmission lines annually but has only added 392 in the last two years.

Share

5. UK North Sea Energy Policy

The incoming UK Prime Minister is signaling support for North Sea oil and gas projects (Jackdaw gas field, Rosbank oil field), though the host expresses skepticism about bureaucratic obstacles. The irony is highlighted: the UK imports Norwegian gas while sitting on untapped North Sea reserves.

The Deep State or bureaucrats running the agencies in the UK won’t allow the opening of the North Sea, and this may be another Prime Minister thrown out.

6. Iraq’s Oil Export Strategy

Iraq is shipping 4 million barrels per day via 1,400 tanker trucks daily—a forced paradigm shift due to geopolitical constraints. Iraqi oil companies are also partnering with Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips to capture flared gas, reducing Iraq’s reliance on imported energy.

7. Trump Administration Energy Policy & Climate Research Accountability

President Trump has ordered a suspension and potential debarment of officials tied to fraudulent climate research. The host criticizes the “false climate narrative” and argues for an “all of the above” energy approach (coal, natural gas, nuclear) until technology allows full transition to renewables.

8. Federal Energy Subsidies & Spending

In fiscal year 2025, federal subsidies and tax expenditures totaled $64.1 billion, with renewables, EVs, and efficiency capturing 90% ($57.9-58 billion), while fossil fuels received only $2.6 billion. The host distinguishes between subsidies and tax incentives.

Full Story List

1.Brent Tops $90 as Tanker Hit in Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions — Is “Higher for Longer” Here to Stay?

2.Halliburton Sees Improvement in North American Activity in 2026

3.US Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sites Left Inoperable Under Biden Administration — Trump and Energy Secretary Wright Race to Fix the Damage

4.Data Center Growth on Track to Absorb a Fifth of US Power Use by 2035: Nuclear Had Better Be Implemented Before We Get There

5.U.S. Needs 5,000 Miles of New High-Voltage Lines Annually — It Only Built 392

6.New UK Prime Minister Set to Back North Sea Oil and Gas Projects

7.Thousands of Tanker Trucks Haul Iraq’s Oil to Secure Revenue: A Forced but Strategic Paradigm Shift

8.President Trump Orders a Review of the Green Graft and False Research Provided

Tomorrow we are interviewing Grace Vanderhei and Alina Voss, and we are covering the Next Generation of Nuclear Programs!

Thank you to all of our great sponsors and paid Substack Subscribers and patrons! We are on a roll and can not do it without your help, support, and feedback!

Check the articles on https://energynewsbeat.co/

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast. https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

Data2 if you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. . https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy

And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor.

https://welldatabase.com/