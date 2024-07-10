BREAKING NEWS- Shell to grow LNG business with 2027 Manatee natural gas production start-up offshore Trinidad and Tobago
(WO) – Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd. (Shell), a subsidiary of Shell plc, has taken Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Manatee project, an undeveloped natural gas field in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) in Trinidad and Tobago.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.