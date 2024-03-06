BREAKING: Iran Steals $50 Million Worth of U.S. Bound Oil From Ship Seized Last Year
On Wednesday, Iran confirmed its intention to seize the oil found aboard the Advantage Sweet, a cargo ship seized by the regime in the Persian Gulf back in April on allegations of being involved in a maritime collision.
According to Iran’s state-run PressTV, the Iranian government has confiscated oil that was on its way to Texas for processing by the Ame…
