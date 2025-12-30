Breaking Barriers: Phoenix Energy’s 4-Mile Laterals and the Future of American Oil

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, host Stu Turley sits down with Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Energy, to talk about “American oil” in action—from drilling record-setting four-mile laterals in the Bakken and delivering strong well economics even at $60 oil, to Phoenix’s transparent, yield-focused model that lets everyday investors track real production and returns. Adam shares how Phoenix grew from a small, scrappy mineral-buying team into a 40,000 BOPD operator with ambitions to reach 100,000 BOPD, why long laterals and nimble engineering are key in a soft price environment, and how global capital increasingly sees U.S. barrels as the safest bet for energy security. The conversation also hits on U.S. energy dominance, the role of private mineral ownership, permitting and policy challenges in places like California, and Adam’s broader mission to change public perception of oil and gas as an essential, long-term partner in affordable, reliable energy.

American ingenuity will make the difference, and companies like Phoenix Energy will set the curve. Oil demand will only remain strong, and we need more domestically produced oil for our National Security reasons.

Share

Check out Phoenix Energy here: https://phoenixenergy.com/

YouTube-Ad Free for our Substack Subscribers

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:33 – Record 4-Mile Bakken Laterals

02:11 – Economics of Longer Laterals

04:06 – Bakken Oil vs Gas Mix

04:38 – How Phoenix Energy Started

07:51 – Foreign Capital & Energy Security

10:00 – Oil & Gas vs Wind/Solar Returns

12:07 – Peak Oil Demand Pushed Out

14:35 – Oil Value & Phoenix at 40k BOPD

16:24 – Phoenix’s Transparency Strategy

18:36 – Path to 100k BOPD + Powder River

21:18 – Engineering Innovations

22:53 – North Slope & Global Supply

23:58 – California Policy & Mike Umbro

26:40 – Private Ownership & U.S. Advantage

30:09 – Operating & Living in California

35:19 – Politics & Blue-Collar Energy Jobs

36:17 – Would Phoenix Drill in California?

37:56 – 2025–2026 Outlook

38:58 – Final Thoughts & Mission

And the ENB Website: https://energynewsbeat.co/

Doomberg next week.

Working on the Interview With David Blackmon and Doomberg on January 6th at 12:30 Central, talking about the Global Oil and Gas Markets. We will also talk about Doomberg’s article on Nuclear. This should be a good one as we have several key discussion points.

Here is a YouTube Link. https://youtube.com/live/WKxuQCeJMDU

Also, a fun note: Energy News Beat ranked #3 globally in 2025 for Energy Podcasts. We want to thank all of our listeners and Subscribers helping us get to the #3 spot in the world for Energy.