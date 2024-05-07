bp’s first quarter profits fall below expectations
bp has disclosed its financial performance for the first quarter of 2024.
The energy giant reported an underlying profit of $2.7 billion (£2.1bn), which fell short of analyst predictions by a slight margin.
This figure represents a decline from the $5 billion (£3.9bn) profit recorded in the same period last year.
The decrease in profit was attributed to lo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.