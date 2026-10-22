Bloom Energy sells on-site fuel-cell power plants to data centers, utilities, and businesses, and markets them as “clean energy.” ENB checked the company’s filings, product specs, and deals against federal data. Bloom’s sales and profits rose sharply in the first half of 2026, and as of the Oct. 21, 2026 close, its stock was up more than tenfold in five…
Bloom Energy: Fuel Cells, Natural Gas and the AI Power Rush
A little research from our podcast
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