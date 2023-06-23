BLM announces proposed update to renewable energy regulations
The Department of the Interior announced a proposed update of its renewable energy regulations to promote the development of solar and wind energy on public lands.
The Bureau of Land Management’s proposed Renewable Energy Rule would reduce fees for these projects by around 80%, facilitate development in priority areas by streamlining review of applicatio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.