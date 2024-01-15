Investment management giant BlackRock has struck a $12.5 billion deal for Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in preparation of an expected surge in worldwide infrastructure needs, driven partly by the low-carbon energy transition.
“If we are going to decarbonize the world, the amount of capital and infrastructure is going to be very necessary,” BlackRo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.