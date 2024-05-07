Blackrock LOVES Oil Now?

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss the infeasibility of replacing a Talen Energy coal-fired power plant with battery storage according to PJM, criticize renewable energy's cost-effectiveness, and examine a report challenging climate change narratives. They also comment on the Biden administration's fossil fuel ban in federal buildings, note a pragmatic shift among major financial institutions like JP Morgan and Blackrock regarding energy investments, and analyze Saudi Arabia's oil pricing strategy and its potential to establish a global oil price floor.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:15 - Replacing a Talen Energy coal-fired power plant with battery storage is infeasible: PJM

03:28 - GREGORY WRIGHTSTONE: Scientific Report Pours Cold Water On Major Talking Point Of Climate Activists

05:34 - Biden Administration Bans Fossil Fuels in Federal Buildings

07:22 - Surprise! The World’s biggest bankers are suddenly energy pragmatists

10:04 - steadies as ceasefire eludes Hamas, Israel

11:14 - Saudi Arabia’s Price Increase Could Indicate Oil Price Floor

14:04 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

May 6, 2024 Mariel Alumit

An 800-MW, four-hour battery is “not a realistic option” for replacing Talen Energy’s 1,280-MW, coal-fired Brandon Shores power plant near Baltimore, according to the PJM Interconnection. The Sierra Club’s proposed battery storage solution to fill […]

May 6, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The purveyors of climate doom will not tolerate the good news of our planet thriving because of modest warming and increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide. However, a recent scientific paper concludes that an optimistic vision for Earth and […]

May 6, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The rule, mandated by the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, requires federal buildings to phase out fossil fuel usage by 2030. The focus is on transitioning to cleaner electricity sources like wind and […]

May 6, 2024 Mariel Alumit

JP Morgan, BlackRock drop out of climate banker cabal, and admit the Net Zero transition is “delayed” In February three of the four largest financial houses in the world, left the giant financial cabal called“Climate […]

May 6, 2024 Mariel Alumit

HOUSTON, May 6 (Reuters) – Oil futures rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia hiked June crude prices for most regions and as the prospect of a quick agreement for a Gaza ceasefire deal appeared slim, […]

May 6, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Four unnamed sources have told Reuters that Saudi state-run oil giant Aramco is in talks to potentially acquire Shell’s billion-dollar gas station business in Malaysia, where the Dutch supergiant owns a network of nearly 1,000 […]

