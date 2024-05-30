Big Tech Helped Bring On An Energy Crisis

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Stuart Turley, discuss various energy news stories including Shell cutting jobs in offshore wind and focusing on oil and gas, Germany's plans to use underground gas storage for green hydrogen transportation, arguments for returning to the gold standard, criticism of big tech companies' claims of using renewable energy, falls in oil prices due to treasury auctions, and ConocoPhillips acquiring Marathon Oil to gain shale assets.

May 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

(Bloomberg) – Shell Plc is preparing to cut staff from its offshore wind business as Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan moves the company away from the capital-intensive renewable energy sector. The British oil major is […]

May 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Germany’s government approved on Wednesday a draft law to enable faster development of hydrogen projects and infrastructure by fast-tracking permitting and environmental checks for hydrogen production, storage, and transportation, government sources told Reuters. The so-called Hydrogen […]

May 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Returning to the gold standard would limit the issuance of new currency. There are geopolitical reasons why the US abandoned the gold standard in 1971. Fiat currencies are backed by the interest payments made on […]

May 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

America produces more energy than any other country in the world, has more energy reserves than any other country, and pioneered clean, inexpensive, and virtually unlimited nuclear energy. So why does even the Washington Post […]

May 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Oil retreated as another weak sale of Treasuries raised concerns about rising yields, stoking a risk-off mood across financial markets. West Texas Intermediate settled below $80 as equities declined. The drop pared Tuesday’s 2.7% gains, […]

May 29, 2024 Stu Turley

The acquisition of Marathon Oil will extend ConocoPhillips’ reach across shale fields in Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota, adding 2 billion barrels of resources to its portfolio. ConocoPhillips expects share buybacks worth $7 billion […]

