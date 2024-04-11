Big Oil Loves CCUS

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner discusses major developments in the energy sector, highlighting big oil and gas firms' deepened investments in carbon capture technologies. He points out the industry's pivot towards sustainability, exemplified by Chevron's recent investments and acquisitions aimed at integrating advanced carbon capture solutions. The segment also touches on how BRICs countries are aiding Russia in circumventing Western sanctions, signaling potential shifts in global energy trade dynamics and the petrodollar's role. Tanner briefly covers market trends, including slight increases in oil prices influenced by geopolitical tensions and Israeli military actions. Additionally, he notes the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report indicating a significant build in crude oil inventories. The news beat wraps up with a mention of Diamondback Energy's successful senior notes offering, reflecting ongoing financial activities within the energy sector.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:10 - Big oil and gas firms deepen investment in carbon capture

04:10 - BRICS helping Russia bypass Western sanctions – Lavrov

06:35 - Markets Update

09:04 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

April 10, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Carbon capture companies find themselves in an odd position. They exist because of the threat of climate change, a problem created largely by fossil fuels. At the same time, the firms that extract and […]

April 9, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Moscow uses multilateral formats outside US control to work around the restrictions, the foreign minister has said Russia and China are able to overcome the problems arising from Western sanctions by using multilateral formats, such […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –