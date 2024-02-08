Biden’s latest climate rules crack down on manufacturing, ignoring industry warnings of economic devastation
BIDEN ADMIN'S ACTIONS WILL 'GRIND PERMITS TO A HALT FOR A LARGE PORTION OF OUR COUNTRY'
The Biden administration finalized regulations severely tightening restrictions on fine particulate matter that the manufacturing and energy sectors are legally allowed to emit, an action that industry said would have devastating economic consequences.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled the regulations Wednesday morning in a joint announc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.