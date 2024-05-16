Biden's Climate Goals Are In Trouble

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Stuart Turley discusses several energy-related news stories in his latest podcast. He covers CNX's $1.5 billion hydrogen fuel plant at Pittsburgh Airport, emphasizing the need for federal tax credits. Turley also critiques Biden's increased tariffs on Chinese EVs, solar cells, and batteries, arguing they hinder climate goals and harm consumers. He highlights UK businesses struggling with high energy costs and the collapse of the offshore wind industry, which faces financial losses and potential power shortages in New York City. Turley concludes with acknowledgments and invites energy experts for future discussions.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
02:07 - CNX plans $1.5B hydrogen fuels plant at Pittsburgh airport, but wants federal tax credit to build it
04:26 - Biden ratchets up tariffs on Chinese EVs, solar, batteries
06:04 - How tariffs threaten Biden’s climate goals
07:54 - UK businesses struggle with soaring energy costs
10:03 - Full-blown Financial Meltdown: Offshore Wind Industry’s Collapse Accelerates
11:39 - Outro
Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.
CNX plans $1.5B hydrogen fuels plant at Pittsburgh airport, but wants federal tax credit to build it
HARRISBURG — Natural gas producer CNX Resources said it plans to build a $1.5 billion facility at Pittsburgh’s airport to make hydrogen-based fuels, but only if President Joe Biden’s administration allows coal mine methane to […]
Biden ratchets up tariffs on Chinese EVs, solar, batteries
The Biden administration moved Tuesday to block China’s access to the American market for clean energy technology by doubling duties on solar cells and effectively quadrupling the price of electric vehicles from China. The actions […]
How tariffs threaten Biden’s climate goals
President Joe Biden is raising the price of clean energy components imported from China to accelerate America’s building spree of solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles. But it jeopardizes the United States’ goal of slashing […]
UK businesses struggle with soaring energy costs
A recent report from Centrica Business Solutions reveals that more than half (56%) of UK businesses plan to increase their onsite energy generation capacity within the next two years. The report, titled “How data, onsite […]
Full-blown Financial Meltdown: Offshore Wind Industry’s Collapse Accelerates
America’s offshore wind industry is collapsing, both figuratively and literally. Offshore turbines have grown in capacity and size to the point where they simply collapse into the ocean. As do the financial prospects of those […]
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter