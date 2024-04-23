Biden vs. Oil

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss several key issues affecting the energy market. They begin by examining the impact of China's EV market oversupply and its potential repercussions on global automakers like Tesla. The conversation then shifts to criticisms of President Biden's energy policies, which are purportedly harming American automakers and boosting reliance on foreign oil, potentially undermining national interests. Further discussed are the falling diesel prices signaling a global economic slowdown, the complexities of managing excessive solar energy production in California's power grid, and geopolitical dynamics influencing oil exports, particularly involving OPEC, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia's economic strategies. They conclude with insights into corporate maneuvers in the energy sector, highlighting a proxy battle involving Silver Bow and Cambridge, and the broader implications of these corporate strategies on the market and geopolitical landscape.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:36 - China’s state planner warns intensified EV price war on oversupply

03:55 - Biden’s damaging war against American energy production

06:16 - Weak Diesel Prices Reflect Global Economic Slowdown

08:22 - Kurdish Media Allege OPEC Request for Resumption of Oil Exports to Turkey

11:03 - Rooftop solar panels are flooding California’s grid. That’s a problem.

15:19 - US crude futures climb back into positive territory

21:14 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

April 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) – China’s state planner expects an intensified price war among automakers of electric cars and plug-in hybrids this year because of overhanging supply, among other issues, the government body said in […]

April 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The United States is the largest oil producer in the world. In 2023, we pumped out a record 12.9 million barrels every day. This is a significant milestone for the American economy — but not one you will hear […]

April 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Back in September last year, Bloomberg reported that refineries around the world were struggling to keep up with demand for diesel fuel. That imbalance led to soaring diesel prices, with the fuel gaining 60% in Europe and […]

April 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Just a week after the Iraqi federal government announced it was repairing its own oil pipeline to Turkey, which would override a Kurdish oil pipeline that has been offline amidst a three-way diplomatic dispute between […]

April 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

In sunny California, solar panels are everywhere. They sit in dry, desert landscapes in the Central Valley and are scattered over rooftops in Los Angeles’s urban center. By last count, the state had nearly 47 gigawatts of […]

April 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

HOUSTON, April 22 (Reuters) – U.S. crude futures returned to positive territory on Monday after falling on easing fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1 […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –