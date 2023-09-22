Biden handed major legal defeat in attempt to restrict oil, gas drilling in Gulf of Mexico
FEDERAL JUDGE BLASTS BIDEN OFFICIALS FOR APPEARING TO WEAPONIZE WILDLIFE PROTECTION LAWS TO BLOCK DRILLING
A federal court struck down the Biden administration’s last-minute restrictions on an upcoming offshore oil and gas lease sale in a ruling late Thursday evening.
Judge James Cain of the Western District of Louisiana granted a preliminary injunction request from plaintiffs — the State of Louisiana, industry association American Petroleum Institute (API) a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.