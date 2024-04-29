Biden Drives Energy Prices UP 29.4%

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Stuart Turley covers the significant rise in U.S. electricity prices under the Biden administration, the EPA's controversial rule for carbon capture technology in power plants, concerns over solar expansion on farmland, and Exxon's efforts in developing economical CO2 removal technologies. Additionally, Turley touched on China's request for an international probe into the Nord Stream pipeline attack, emphasizing geopolitical tensions and policy impacts on the energy sector.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:21 - Biden’s Green-Energy Price Shock

03:09 - Biden Administration Finalizes Power Plant Rule

11:43 - Exxon is working on tech to remove CO2 from atmosphere but a breakthrough is needed to slash costs

13:02 - As solar capacity grows, some of America’s most productive farmland is at risk – Who pays for the EOL land reclamation?

15:05 - China calls for ‘international investigation’ into Nord Stream attack

17:09 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

April 27, 2024 Stu Turley

Do White House officials pay electric bills? They strangely keep saying the President’s climate agenda is reducing electric-power rates even as the cost of running your dishwasher is sky-rocketing, as illuminated by the Labor Department’s […]

April 27, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: I will discuss this article on the Daily Energy News Beat Stand Up. Look at the two videos at the end of the article to get a sense of the utter futility […]

April 27, 2024 Stu Turley

Exxon is working on direct air capture technology to remove carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere as a tool to address climate change. Exxon CEO Darren Woods said the technology is currently unaffordable, with CO2 […]

April 27, 2024 Stu Turley

JASPER COUNTY, INDIANA, April 27 (Reuters) – Dave Duttlinger’s first thought when he saw a dense band of yellowish-brown dust smearing the sky above his Indiana farm was: I warned them this would happen. About […]

April 28, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Those who oppose a UN-led probe of the incident could “have a hidden agenda,” Chinese diplomat Geng Shuang has said China’s deputy envoy to the UN has called for an international probe into the bombing […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –