Biden climate envoy Kerry to unveil 1st-ever global plan to commercialize nuclear fusion energy at UN summit
CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN KERRY TO ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL FUSION ENERGY PLAN AT COP28
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry announced Monday he will unveil a first of its kind global strategy to commercialize nuclear fusion energy at an upcoming United Nations summit in Dubai.
“Fusion energy is no longer just a science experiment,” Kerry said during a visit to the Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) corporate headquarters i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.