Biden-backed wind power company cancels New Jersey projects despite $1B in subsidies
A green energy company on Tuesday pulled the plug on two wind projects off the coast of New Jersey which were approved for an estimated $1 billion in taxpayer-funded subsidies by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers.
The Danish outfit Orsted cited high inflation, rising interest rates and supply chain issues as their reasons for scrapping its …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.