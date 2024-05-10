Biden’s tariffs, targeting China’s “new three” green goods, are expected to be announced next week, escalating trade tensions between the US and China.
The move is anticipated to impact various sectors, leading to market turbulence and a weakening yuan, with potential retaliatory measures from Beijing.
Analysts weigh in on the implications, with some high…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.